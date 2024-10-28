Read on to know which Bigg Boss 18 contestant will be seen in Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor-starrer Singham Again.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, telecast on Colors and streamed on JioCinema on Sunday, October 27, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty came to promote their upcoming film Singham Again. The director confirmed that Salman Khan will be entering his Cop Universe. Khan's Dabangg character Chulbul Pandey will join Ajay Devgn's Bajirao Singham, Ranveer Singh's Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba, and Akshay Kumar's Veer Sooryavanshi.

Apart from Salman, Singham Again will also feature a Bigg Boss 18 contestant in a cameo role. When Rohit entered the house, he shared that actress Sara Arfeen Khan was a part of his 2021 film Sooryavanshi and will also be seen in the upcoming action thriller. Singham Again also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff. It is the fifth entry in the Cop Universe and the third film in the Singham series after Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi.

The Rohit Shetty directorial will clash at the box office with another threequel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The horror comedy has Kartik Aaryan reprising his role as Rooh Baba from the second part and also features Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit Nene in the leading roles. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is directed by Anees Bazmee, who directed Ajay Devgn in his first three films - Hulchul (1995), Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha (1998), and Deewangee (2002).

Both Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are set to lit up the box office on fire this Diwali. The movies are slated to release in cinemas worldwide on November 1. While the former is made on a massive budget of Rs 350 crore, the latter has also costed the makers around Rs 150 crore.

READ | India's most expensive film had 3 superstars, 2 crew members died, producer was arrested, still became highest-grosser

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.