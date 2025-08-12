Twitter
Not Vidya Balan, Aishwarya Rai was first choice for Parineeta because..., Vidhu Vinod Chopra says 'Two men fall in love...'

Vidhu Vinod Chopra later shared how, after watching Vidya Balan’s auditions, it was director Pradeep Sarkar who convinced him to cast her. "I was like, let me see what she can do…she cleared it," the producer said.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Aug 12, 2025

Not Vidya Balan, Aishwarya Rai was first choice for Parineeta because..., Vidhu Vinod Chopra says 'Two men fall in love...'

Parineeta, Vidy Balan's debut film in Bollywood, is all set to mark its 20th anniversary with a re-release in theatres. The film, adapted from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s 1914 Bengali novel and directed by the late Pradeep Sarkar, was released in 2005 and starred Sanjay Dutt and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles opposite Vidya Balan. To this date, Parineeta leaves a lasting impression on those who watch it, especially due to Vidya Balan's heart-wrenching performance, which is why you will be surprised to know that not Vidya Balan, but Aishwarya Rai was the first choice of producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra when they were casting a lead actress for the film. 

Why was Aishwarya Rai the first choice for Parineeta? 

Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra once revealed how they initially considered Aishwarya Rai for the lead role in Parineeta because, "When we thought of Parineeta, I immediately thought of a face like Aishwarya Rai. The character is one that two men fall in love with…so the heroine has to be bigger." 

Vidhu Vinod Chopra later shared how, after watching Vidya Balan’s auditions, it was director Pradeep Sarkar who convinced him to cast her. "I was like, let me see what she can do…she cleared it," the producer said. 

Vidya Balan auditioned 75 times before being cast as Lalita in Parineeta 

Composer Shantanu Moitra also revealed how it was easy for Vidya Balan to land the role of Lalita in Parineeta. "She auditioned about 75 times and got rejected every single time. Can you imagine her self-worth?" 

Despite the repeated rejections, Vidya Balan was determined to land the role, and after her last audition, she finally got a call back as the final test won her the part.

READ | Jaya Bachchan's father said his 'family is utterly ruined' after her marriage to Amitabh Bachchan: 'I have not brought you into this world to just...'

