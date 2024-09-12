Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This film rejected by Akshay Kumar, made Ajay Devgn a star, became superhit, made for just Rs 4 crore, it earned..

Kareena Kapoor shares how Bollywood has changed in 24 years: 'This entire PR machinery dictates...'

From Dry fruits to loose motion, American woman's viral video on 'Indian English' will leave you in splits! WATCH

DCGI suspends ENTOD's PresVu eye drops licence after misleading marketing claims, company to challenge order in court

Not Vicky Kaushal, this star was Karan Johar’s first choice for Lust Stories, he rejected because…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Dry fruits to loose motion, American woman's viral video on 'Indian English' will leave you in splits! WATCH

From Dry fruits to loose motion, American woman's viral video on 'Indian English' will leave you in splits! WATCH

Not Vicky Kaushal, this star was Karan Johar’s first choice for Lust Stories, he rejected because…

Not Vicky Kaushal, this star was Karan Johar’s first choice for Lust Stories, he rejected because…

AstroSage's Bold Leap: AI astrologers poised to redefine tradition

AstroSage's Bold Leap: AI astrologers poised to redefine tradition

Fatty liver: Foods to avoid if you have liver problems

Fatty liver: Foods to avoid if you have liver problems

Five universities that offer courses on Taylor Swift 

Five universities that offer courses on Taylor Swift 

8 stunning images of Milky Way shared by NASA 

8 stunning images of Milky Way shared by NASA 

Delhi Python Video: दिल्ली में स्कूल के पास मिला 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भागे खड़े हुए लोग

Delhi Python Video: दिल्ली में स्कूल के पास मिला 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भागे खड़े हुए लोग

'अमेरिका की खोज भारत ने की' ये क्या बोल गए MP के शिक्षा मंत्री, देखें Viral Video

'अमेरिका की खोज भारत ने की' ये क्या बोल गए MP के शिक्षा मंत्री, देखें Viral Video

Vande Bharat Express में तोड़फोड़ का Video हुआ Viral, लोगों ने कहा- 'कहां है RPF?'

Vande Bharat Express में तोड़फोड़ का Video हुआ Viral, लोगों ने कहा- 'कहां है RPF?'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

Rahul Gandhi US Visit: Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP And RSS At National Press Club, US | INDIA

Rahul Gandhi US Visit: Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP And RSS At National Press Club, US | INDIA

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Not Vicky Kaushal, this star was Karan Johar’s first choice for Lust Stories, he rejected because…

Not Vicky Kaushal, this star was Karan Johar’s first choice for Lust Stories, he rejected because…

Dharmendra bought story of this film from Salim Khan at huge price, then made huge mistake on sister's advice, movie..

Dharmendra bought story of this film from Salim Khan at huge price, then made huge mistake on sister's advice, movie..

Video of Amrita Arora leaving parents' home a day before her father's death goes viral, fans say 'this is heartbreaking'

Video of Amrita Arora leaving parents' home a day before her father's death goes viral, fans say 'this is heartbreaking'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Not Vicky Kaushal, this star was Karan Johar’s first choice for Lust Stories, he rejected because…

Before Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar approached this star for the role of a ‘guy who can’t satisfy his wife’ in Lust Stories.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 09:38 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Not Vicky Kaushal, this star was Karan Johar’s first choice for Lust Stories, he rejected because…
Vicky Kaushal's still from Lust Stories, Badshah
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani's chemistry in Lust Stories impressed the audience. However, before Vicky, Karan Johar approached another star, who was supposed to make his acting debut, but he rejected the role. 

The star we are talking about is none other than Badshah. In an interview with Lallantop, Badshah revealed that Karan Johar approached him for a role in Lust Stories but was not interested in playing a character who was ‘not able to satisfy his wife’ and thus he turned it down and it went to Vicky Kaushal.

During the interview, Badshah said, "I was offered Vicky Kaushal’s role in Lust Stories. We were both judging a show together when Karan sir told me that there is this role that you would fit. I thought Karan sir was joking. He said, ‘There’s a role of a guy who can’t satisfy his wife’. And I was like, ‘Yeh kya baat hui sir? Main aisa lagta hoon kya (Do I look like the kind of guy who can’t satisfy his partner)?'”

He went on to add, “Yes, genuinely. We were judging a show called Dil Hai Hindustani, and he was sitting right next to me. He said, ‘There’s this role that I think will fit you’. I thought he was joking, or just being kind. But he brought it up again on the next shoot. Then Varun Dhawan came for a shoot and congratulated me on being launched by Dharma. But I declined that role because I didn’t know if I’d be able to do it. I was taking myself too seriously.”

Badshah also revealed that he was also offered Diljit Dosanjh's part in Good Newwz, but he turned it down. Interestingly both the films received positive reviews from the audience and also starred Kiara Advani in lead. The singer and rapper then made her acting debut with Khandani Shafakhana which starred Sonakshi Sinha. The film failed to perform well at the box office. 

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is currently awaiting the release of his film Chhaava wherein he plays the role of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's new look in short hair takes the internet by storm, fans call him 'style guru'

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's new look in short hair takes the internet by storm, fans call him 'style guru'

'Taken without...': Vinesh Phogat's shocking revelation on her pic with PT Usha at Paris Olympics

'Taken without...': Vinesh Phogat's shocking revelation on her pic with PT Usha at Paris Olympics

Gautam Adani big move, plans to invest Rs 14700 crore in airport of this country, it was suspended by…

Gautam Adani big move, plans to invest Rs 14700 crore in airport of this country, it was suspended by…

Watch: Couple spends two hours on submerged car during Gujarat floods, Netizens wonder 'how are they...'

Watch: Couple spends two hours on submerged car during Gujarat floods, Netizens wonder 'how are they...'

Varun Dhawan bashes ‘insensitive’ paps for pointing cameras at grieving family after Malaika Arora's father's death

Varun Dhawan bashes ‘insensitive’ paps for pointing cameras at grieving family after Malaika Arora's father's death

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement