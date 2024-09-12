Not Vicky Kaushal, this star was Karan Johar’s first choice for Lust Stories, he rejected because…

Before Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar approached this star for the role of a ‘guy who can’t satisfy his wife’ in Lust Stories.

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani's chemistry in Lust Stories impressed the audience. However, before Vicky, Karan Johar approached another star, who was supposed to make his acting debut, but he rejected the role.

The star we are talking about is none other than Badshah. In an interview with Lallantop, Badshah revealed that Karan Johar approached him for a role in Lust Stories but was not interested in playing a character who was ‘not able to satisfy his wife’ and thus he turned it down and it went to Vicky Kaushal.

During the interview, Badshah said, "I was offered Vicky Kaushal’s role in Lust Stories. We were both judging a show together when Karan sir told me that there is this role that you would fit. I thought Karan sir was joking. He said, ‘There’s a role of a guy who can’t satisfy his wife’. And I was like, ‘Yeh kya baat hui sir? Main aisa lagta hoon kya (Do I look like the kind of guy who can’t satisfy his partner)?'”

He went on to add, “Yes, genuinely. We were judging a show called Dil Hai Hindustani, and he was sitting right next to me. He said, ‘There’s this role that I think will fit you’. I thought he was joking, or just being kind. But he brought it up again on the next shoot. Then Varun Dhawan came for a shoot and congratulated me on being launched by Dharma. But I declined that role because I didn’t know if I’d be able to do it. I was taking myself too seriously.”

Badshah also revealed that he was also offered Diljit Dosanjh's part in Good Newwz, but he turned it down. Interestingly both the films received positive reviews from the audience and also starred Kiara Advani in lead. The singer and rapper then made her acting debut with Khandani Shafakhana which starred Sonakshi Sinha. The film failed to perform well at the box office.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is currently awaiting the release of his film Chhaava wherein he plays the role of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.