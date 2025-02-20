There have been reports that a South superstar was the first choice to play Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava. But is it true? Here's what we know.

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava is minting money at the box office, and the phenomenal response to the historical drama has sent a sigh of relief among Bollywood stakeholders. Amid the solid run, there is news in social media, stating that Vicky Kaushal wasn't the original choice to play Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. As per the latest news, a South superstar was first considered for the role.

Not Vicky Kaushal, but this South superstar was the original choice?

As per the few regional portals, Mahesh Babu was the original choice to play Sambhaji Maharaj. A portal @TeluguChitraalu tweeted that the director Laxman Utekar first approached Mahesh Babu, but the South star reportedly didn't show any interest and that's how he moved on from Mahesh Babu, and Laxman approached Vicky Kaushal, and he instantly agreed to do it.

Was Mahesh Babu the first choice for Chhaava?

As per a fact check done by a few portals, the news of Mahesh Babu's approach for Chhaava is incorrect. As 123 Telugu reported, Laxman Utekar, the director of the period drama has already revealed that he had no other actor in his mind deemed suitable for the powerful role in Chhaava, besides Vicky Kaushal.

In a pre-release event of Chhaava, Laxman Utekar revealed “Vicky Kaushal has always been my only choice for Chhaava. Even in my dreams, he has been my hero for Chhaava. Any director can make a good film with an actor like Vicky. He is not just a great actor but also a wonderful human. I consider myself lucky because mere Chhaava ke liye ye Chhaava mila (Vicky Kaushal)."

Chhaava's box office collection

Chhaava is currently running to packed houses, and the film has already crossed the Rs 200-crore mark at the box office. In seven days, the film has minted Rs 219 crores. Chhaava is the first certified hit Hindi film of 2025.