Not Twinkle Khanna, but this actress was first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Baadshah; she rejected because...

Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster action comedy Baadshah has completed 25 years. Both SRK and Twinkle Khanna were praised for their performances. However, do you know that Twinkle was never the first choice for the film?

Yes, before Twinkle Khanna, the producers approached another star kid, who was once a top actress, and her chemistry with Shah Rukh was loved by the fans. The actress we are talking about is none other than Karisma Kapoor.

In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the producer of the film Ratan Jain revealed that though Shah Rukh Khan was always the first choice for the film and the film was made keeping the superstar in mind, Twinkle Khanna was not the first choice. He said, "Earlier, we had considered Karisma Kapoor. She was almost finalized but then for some reason, she couldn’t come on board. Then we looked for a few options. Finally, we locked Twinkle Khanna."

Shah Rukh Khan and Karisma Kapoor had earlier worked together in the film Dil Toh Pagal Hai which also starred Madhuri Dixit. The film proved to be a blockbuster and their chemistry was loved by the audience. Talking about her bond with Shah Rukh Khan, the actress said, "Shah Rukh is very hardworking and a very giving actor. He will sit with you and do your lines, which is such a great quality."

Helmed by Abbas–Mustan, Baadshah's core plot is loosely based on the 1995 American film Nick of Time. with some scenes also lifted from the films If Looks Could Kill, Rush Hour, and Mr. Nice Guy. Made Rs 11 crore, the action comedy earned Rs 31 crore at the box office.

Karisma Kapoor recently made her comeback to acting with the film Murder Mubarak which also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjay Kapoor in key roles. However, the film opened to mixed to negative reviews from the audience. She is currently seen as a judge in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer season 4 alongside Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor.

