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Not The Kerala Story 2, Singh is Kinng, Namastey London; Vipul Shah calls Aankhen 'game changer', pens note on Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar's film

As the Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Arjun Rampal-starrer completed 24 years, the producer-director Vipul Amrutlal Shah penned a special note for Aankhen.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 05, 2026, 08:52 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Not The Kerala Story 2, Singh is Kinng, Namastey London; Vipul Shah calls Aankhen 'game changer', pens note on Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar's film
Vipul Shah, posters of Aankhen
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Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah has delivered several memorable films across genres that continue to remain fan favourites. Recently he achieved success with The Kerala Story 2. Way before churing out hard-hitting flicks, Vipul backed masala entertainers, and one such standout is Aankhen. The crime thriller comedy stars an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Sushmita Sen, Arjun Rampal, and Paresh Rawal.

Released in 2002, the film achieved cult status, with its gripping narrative and unique concept still resonating with audiences today. On April 5, Aankhen completed 24 years since its release and Vipul, through his production house, Sunshine Pictures, celebrated the milestone by sharing a special post along with a nostalgic poster from the film. 

Vipul Shah on Aankhen turning 24

Sharing the post, the makers wrote, “Celebrating 24 years of a thriller that changed the game. Aankhen still keeps the edge alive, all these years later. #24YearsOfAankhen @amitabhbachchan @akshaykumar #PareshRawal @rampal72 @sushmitasen47 #VipulAmrutlalShah @aashin_shah @bipashabasu @kashmera1 @aatishkapadia #AdityaPancholi 

What is Aankhen all about? 

Aankhen (2002), based on a Gujarati play, Andhalo Pato, is a gripping heist thriller in which a disgraced bank manager (played by Amitabh Bachchan), trains three blind men —Akshay Kumar, Arjun Rampal, and Paresh Rawal—to rob a bank. Its unique concept, performances, and suspense made it a cult classic that still resonates with audiences.

Vipul Shah, after the success of The Kerala Story 2

Post The Kerala Story 2's success, Vipul is gearing up with multiple projects under his banner, Sunshine Pictures. His next release is Governor, a gripping political thriller led by Manoj Bajpayee, promising a powerful and intense narrative. 

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Shah will also come up with Hisaab, a high-stakes heist drama, which is also his directorial, featuring stellar performers Jaideep Ahlawat and Shefali Shah. Co-produced by Aashin A Shah, both films are set to deliver gripping stories, layered characters, and impactful cinema, further showcasing Shah’s evolving creative vision and knack for compelling narratives.

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