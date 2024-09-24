'Not the first time...': Not Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle Khanna wishes this superstar was her mother because...

In her blog, Twinkle Khanna also shared snippets from her recent conversation with her mom, veteran actress Dimple Kapadia. She said that she told her mom about her pet peeves like people littering on the roads and spitting out paan on the street corners.

Twinkle Khanna is well-known for sharing her opinions publically but humorously. In her new column for The Times of India, Twinkle Khanna wrote at length about various everyday issues faced by people including noise pollution, waterlogging, and potholes. Twinkle Khanna also shed some light on Bollywood's very own dream girl Hema Malini, drawing a hilarious comparison between Hema Malini and her mother Dimple Kapadia. Twinkle Khanna wrote how a recent drip from her water purifier made her think of Hema Malini, "No one in the country is more interested in giving India clean water than Hema ji."

Twinkle Khanna further wrote, "After endorsing water purifiers for years, she is now performing a dance ballet on the shores of the Ganga to spread a message to keep our rivers clean. But will our citizens listen to her appeal, or will it be a case of you can lead a horse to the jal (water), but you can’t make him drink?"

While Twinkle Khanna was sharing her problems, Dimple Kapadia told her, "There was less noise pollution during the Ganpati processions than what she was doing right now."

On this, Twinkle wrote, “This is not the first time I have wished that Hema Malini was my mother instead. Not only could we discuss clean water at length, but I would also receive a lifetime supply of free water purifiers."

This hilarious blog is currently going viral on social media with people appreciating Twinkle Khanna's knack for speaking about social issues without being too preachy.

For the unversed, Twinkle Khanna is the daughter of Dimple Kapadia and yesteryear superstar Rajesh Khanna.

Hema Malini, on the other hand, is married to Dharmendra and has two daughters – Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

