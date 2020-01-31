Not 'Thappad', Taapsee Pannu dealt with her molester in equally painful way

Taapsee Pannu is constantly in news since her movie 'Thappad's trailer has been unveiled. The actress recently opened up on facing her molester. She did not use the power of 'Thappad' on this molester but did something equally powerful and painful for the attacker.

Taapsee spoke about the incident on Kareena Kapoor Khan's radio show 'What Women Want 2'. She spoke about facing molestation in a crowded place. “We used to go to the Gurudwara [Sikh temple] during Gurpurab [the birth anniversary of the first Sikh guru] and I remember there used to be stalls next to it that served food to people outside. The place used to be crowded in such a way that people would always end up bumping into each other. I had awkward experiences before this incident as well. But this time, I had an intuition that something like this would happen as I am going into the crowd,” said Taapsee.

She then revealed how she faced a molester by twisting his finger. Taapsee mentioned, “I was mentally prepared for it until I felt a man trying to touch my backside. That’s when I realised that this has happened again,” adding, “This was followed by an instant reaction. I grabbed his finger twisted it and moved fast from that area.”

Apart from 'Thappad', directed by Anubhav Sinha, Taapsee will also play the role of cricketer Mithila Raj in the movie 'Shabaash Mithu'.