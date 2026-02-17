Not Sushmita Sen, Sameera Reddy was Farah Khan's first choice for Shah Rukh Khan, Suniel Shetty-starrer Main Hoon Na

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen, Farah Khan's directorial debut Main Hoon Na also starred Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao, Suniel Shetty, Kirron Kher, Murali Sharma, Kabir Bedi, Boman Irani, and Naseeruddin Shah. The masala entertainer became one of the biggest hits in 2004.

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan in her YouTube vlogs has revealed that she had once considered casting actress Sameera Reddy for the classic role of the chemistry teacher Chandni Chopra eventually played by Sushmita Sen in her 2004 directorial debut Main Hoon Na. The 2004 masala entertainer was headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and also starred Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao, and Suniel Shetty in the leading roles with Kirron Kher, Murali Sharma, Kabir Bedi, Boman Irani, and Naseeruddin Shah playing pivotal parts.

In a recent conversation with Sameera Reddy on Farah Khan's YouTube channel, the filmmaker recalled that she had first noticed Sameera in the late legendary ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas' popular music video titled Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein in 1998. "Nobody knows but I had considered you for Main Hoon Na in Sushmita's role. I had seen your song, Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein and you were dressed in Indian wear," said the Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan, and Happy New Year director.

Responding to Farah’s revelation, a surprised Sameera asked, "Oh My God! I want to know why you didn’t take me." To this, Farah replied that circumstances had changed by then. "Because by then you had taken up Maine Dil Tujhko Diya," she said, referring to Sameera's 2002 Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan. Apart from making his acting debut in Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, Sohail also produced, directed, and wrote the film that flopped at the box office.

Meanwhile, Main Hoon Na went on to become one of the biggest hits of 2004. Sushmita Sen's saree-clad glamorous look as Chandni went onto become extremely popular. On the other hand, Sameera later appeared in films such as Darna Mana Hai, Musafir, No Entry, and Race among others. She left the film industry after her marriage to entrepreneur Akshai Varde in 2014, choosing to focus on motherhood and personal well-being. She has now shifted to Goa and acts as a mom influencer on Instagram.

