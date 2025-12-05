Not Sunny Deol or Bobby Deol, THIS family member performed Dharmendra's asthi visarjan, priest makes BIG reveal: 'Pind daan was also...'
The asthi visarjan of Dharmendra was held in Haridwar, in the presence of the Deol family. However, neither Sunny Deol nor Bobby Deol performed the rituals. Read on to know who it was.
The He-Man of Bollywood, Dharmendra, passed away on November 4, leaving millions of his fans heartbroken forever. The legendary superstar passed away on November 24 at the age of 89. His ashes were submerged in the river Ganga at Har Ki Pauri, Haridwar, on December 4. For the asthi visarjan, Dharmendra's sons, Sunny and Bobby, were present. However, the ashes were not submerged by them. The priest who performed the rituals of asthi visarjan made a big reveal.
Who performed the asthi visarjan of Dharmendra
In an interview with ANI, the priest Rohit Shrotriya revealed that all the family members of Dharmendra were present. They wanted to immerse the ashes at Har Ki Pauri. However, neither Sunny Deol nor Bobby Deol performed the ritual. It was Dharmendra's grandson, Karan Deol, who performed the immersion. The ritual of pind daan was also performed.
The priest said, "Their family members came here... They wanted to immerse the ashes at Har Ki Pauri, but for some reason, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol could not go, and Dharmendra ji's grandson Karan (Deol) performed the immersion of the ashes... The ritual of 'pind daan' was also performed... Sunny Deol's entire family, Bobby Deol's entire family, was involved in this..."
Hema Malini, Esha and Ahana Deol are absent from the asthi visarjan as well
Dharmendra's second wife, Hema Malini, and her daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, were absent from asthi visarjan as well. They were also not a part of Dharmendra's prayer meet. This further clarifies that the distance between the two families is clear. After Dharmendra's death, it is more significant as Hema Malini had hosted a Gita path for her late husband, while his first family was celebrating his life with the film industry.
For the unversed, Dhammendra passed away at 89, and his last on-screen appearance was in Agastya Nanda-starrer Ikkis. Sriram Raghavan's directorial will be released in cinemas on December 25.