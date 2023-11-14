Not Sunny Deol, but this pan-India star Rajkumar Santoshi's first choice for Ghatak

After minting money with Ghayal and Damini, director Rajkumar Santoshi signed this OG pan-India star for his next directorial Ghatak.

This year, Sunny Deol made a grand comeback and delivered his career's highest-grossing blockbuster, Gadar 2. The Anil Sharma-directed sequel is Sunny first solo hit in 22 years. Before Gadar 2, the prequel of this film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, was his last blockbuster. In the late 80s and 90s' Sunny was among the top action stars.

His movies such as Arjun, Tridev, Narsimha, Ghayal, and Damini, were among the top grossers of their respective years. His partnership with director Rajkumar Santoshi was regarded as a sure-shot blockbuster bet. After minting money with Ghayal and Damini, the duo scored a hattrick with Ghatak. Released in 1996, Ghatak was regarded as the best of the Sunny-Rajkumar duo. However, it may surprise you that Sunny wasn't the original choice for the film. Rajkumar Santoshi had signed another actor for the movie. There were official announcements carried in the media. The project was about to go floors with a pan-India star, and it would mark the actor's return to Hindi films, but destiny had some other plans.

Ghatak was originally been made with...

After teaming up with Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi decided to sign Kamal Haasan for Ghatak. Yes, as per the media reports of the 90s, the OG pan-India star, Kamal Haasan was signed for the film. Ghatak was supposed to mark Kamal Haasan's return to Hindi films. There were advertisements and news articles about the same. An internet user on X (formerly Twitter), shared an article piece from the Sceeen magazine confirming Kamal's involvement in Ghatak.

Here's the tweet

When #KamalHaasan was already confirmed for #Ghatak and the advertisement appeared in Screen read as Welcome back to Hindi Screen . He even shot for few scenes but Kamal Haasan withdrew from the film for unknown reason. REST IS HISTORY #SunnyDeol #Ghatak #Kashi pic.twitter.com/PcQCJwKxJ4 — Kashinath 2.0 (@TheDeolsFC) November 11, 2023

About Ghatak

The 1996 action drama boasts an ensemble cast including Amrish Puri, Danny Denzongpa, Meenakshi Seshadri, KK Raina, Mukesh Rishi, Om Puri, Harish Patel, Deep Dhillon, and Teenu Verma with a cameo appearance of Amitabh Bachchan and Mamta Kulkarni.

Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi reunite for Lahore 1947

After the blockbuster success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol will next be seen in Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial Lahore 1947. The upcoming film is produced by Aamir Khan, and it marks the reunion of Sunny-Rajkumar after 28 years.