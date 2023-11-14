Headlines

Not Sunny Deol, but this pan-India star Rajkumar Santoshi's first choice for Ghatak

Tesla will sue for $50,000 if buyers resell Cybertruck in 1st year

Namratha Vempaty’s Idea of Responsible Data Science

Nickelodeon takes kids on tour of Metro Museum and SRCC Hospital on Children's Day

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states for next 5 days; check latest forecast here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Not Sunny Deol, but this pan-India star Rajkumar Santoshi's first choice for Ghatak

Tesla will sue for $50,000 if buyers resell Cybertruck in 1st year

Namratha Vempaty’s Idea of Responsible Data Science

7 Health benefits of dragon fruit

Runs scored by Virat Kohli in World Cup semi-final matches

New Zealand bowlers with most wickets against India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Not Sunny Deol, but this pan-India star Rajkumar Santoshi's first choice for Ghatak

Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali says he gets 'bored' from his girlfriends after 6-7 years in viral video - Watch

Ranveer Singh did this film for free to play Deepika Padukone's husband on screen, it's not Ram-Leela or Bajirao Mastani

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Not Sunny Deol, but this pan-India star Rajkumar Santoshi's first choice for Ghatak

After minting money with Ghayal and Damini, director Rajkumar Santoshi signed this OG pan-India star for his next directorial Ghatak.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 04:15 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

This year, Sunny Deol made a grand comeback and delivered his career's highest-grossing blockbuster, Gadar 2. The Anil Sharma-directed sequel is Sunny first solo hit in 22 years. Before Gadar 2, the prequel of this film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, was his last blockbuster. In the late 80s and 90s' Sunny was among the top action stars. 

His movies such as Arjun, Tridev, Narsimha, Ghayal, and Damini, were among the top grossers of their respective years. His partnership with director Rajkumar Santoshi was regarded as a sure-shot blockbuster bet. After minting money with Ghayal and Damini, the duo scored a hattrick with Ghatak. Released in 1996, Ghatak was regarded as the best of the Sunny-Rajkumar duo. However, it may surprise you that Sunny wasn't the original choice for the film. Rajkumar Santoshi had signed another actor for the movie. There were official announcements carried in the media. The project was about to go floors with a pan-India star, and it would mark the actor's return to Hindi films, but destiny had some other plans. 

Ghatak was originally been made with... 

After teaming up with Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi decided to sign Kamal Haasan for Ghatak. Yes, as per the media reports of the 90s, the OG pan-India star, Kamal Haasan was signed for the film. Ghatak was supposed to mark Kamal Haasan's return to Hindi films. There were advertisements and news articles about the same. An internet user on X (formerly Twitter), shared an article piece from the Sceeen magazine confirming Kamal's involvement in Ghatak. 

Here's the tweet

About Ghatak

The 1996 action drama boasts an ensemble cast including Amrish Puri, Danny Denzongpa, Meenakshi Seshadri, KK Raina, Mukesh Rishi, Om Puri, Harish Patel, Deep Dhillon, and Teenu Verma with a cameo appearance of Amitabh Bachchan and Mamta Kulkarni. 

Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi reunite for Lahore 1947

After the blockbuster success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol will next be seen in Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial Lahore 1947. The upcoming film is produced by Aamir Khan, and it marks the reunion of Sunny-Rajkumar after 28 years.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

4 best shoulder massager: Tested and reviewed

You can finally delete your Threads account without losing your Instagram profile, here’s how

Delhi may see best Diwali day air quality in 8 years if firecracker ban works

Check out best offers on women’s stylish jackets under Rs 2,000

World Cup 2023: What will happen if AUS vs SA semi-final match is washed out due to rain? Know scenario to get result

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE