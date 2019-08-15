Not Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan celebrate Rakshabandhan 2019 with their cousin

Along with Independence Day, the nation is also celebrating Rakshabandhan. Brothers and sisters around the country are tying rakhis and showering gifts to one another. Several Bollywood celebrities also spend time with their siblings and cousins on this auspicious day and treat fans with beautiful photos and videos celebrating Rakshabandhan. One of the cutest siblings we have in Bollywood is Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. They also celebrate the festival everywhere despite the long distance.

This year Aryan and AbRam had an early Rakshabandhan but not with Suhana. They celebrated the festival with their first cousin Alia Chibber, who is Gauri Khan's brother Vikrant Chibber's daughter. Alia took to her Instagram story and shared a couple of photos posing with Aryan and AbRam. In the photo, they are also seen chilling with Alia's pet dog. She captioned the post as, "So rakhi came early this year'.

Check it out below:

Earlier, during an interaction with Rajeev Masand, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about Aryan and AbRam. He said, "Aryan wants to be a filmmaker. We are friends, so I told him, whichever aspect of the film he can learn. So, the other day I met Ravi Varma and asked him (Aryan) to learn hand camera from him. So he's been doing that. Aryan has been in film school for a year and a half, it's a four-year course."

Shah Rukh added, "I m the worst person to look over, I should not have any influence on my children. I m thinking to train AbRam to be mad like me. Aryan and Suhana are very sensible, actually, they also don't allow me to. AbRam, yes, I will teach him how to be the King."