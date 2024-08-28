Not Stree 2, Kalki 2898 AD, Shaitaan, HanuMan, this Rs 3-crore film is India's biggest hit of 2024, has no stars, but...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

US presidential elections 2024: Donald Trump names Robert F Kennedy, Tulsi Gabbard in transition team

Kerala police files FIR against Malayalam actor Siddique over rape, criminal intimidation charges

Meet actress once rival to Rekha, Sridevi, Madhuri; quit at her peak to open hospital for poor, gave up films, is now...

Who was Amitabh Bachchan's godfather? Director who worked without script, once cancelled shoot on superstar when he...

After Stree 2's success, Shraddha Kapoor moves to new address, becomes Akshay Kumar's new neighbour, she will pay...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
US presidential elections 2024: Donald Trump names Robert F Kennedy, Tulsi Gabbard in transition team

US presidential elections 2024: Donald Trump names Robert F Kennedy, Tulsi Gabbard in transition team

Kerala police files FIR against Malayalam actor Siddique over rape, criminal intimidation charges

Kerala police files FIR against Malayalam actor Siddique over rape, criminal intimidation charges

Meet actress once rival to Rekha, Sridevi, Madhuri; quit at her peak to open hospital for poor, gave up films, is now...

Meet actress once rival to Rekha, Sridevi, Madhuri; quit at her peak to open hospital for poor, gave up films, is now...

Six drinks known to increase HDL levels naturally 

Six drinks known to increase HDL levels naturally 

7 animals that can live in extreme environments

7 animals that can live in extreme environments

Weight loss diet: 8 low-carb rice alternatives

Weight loss diet: 8 low-carb rice alternatives

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

From Albert Einstein to Louis Pasteur: 7 scientists who have made significant contributions to world

From Albert Einstein to Louis Pasteur: 7 scientists who have made significant contributions to world

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Kerala police files FIR against Malayalam actor Siddique over rape, criminal intimidation charges

Kerala police files FIR against Malayalam actor Siddique over rape, criminal intimidation charges

Meet actress once rival to Rekha, Sridevi, Madhuri; quit at her peak to open hospital for poor, gave up films, is now...

Meet actress once rival to Rekha, Sridevi, Madhuri; quit at her peak to open hospital for poor, gave up films, is now...

Who was Amitabh Bachchan's godfather? Director who worked without script, once cancelled shoot on superstar when he...

Who was Amitabh Bachchan's godfather? Director who worked without script, once cancelled shoot on superstar when he...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Not Stree 2, Kalki 2898 AD, Shaitaan, HanuMan, this Rs 3-crore film is India's biggest hit of 2024, has no stars, but...

This tiny film with no stars and a mere Rs 3-crore budget is the biggest hit from India this year, beating the likes of Stree 2 and Kalki 2898 AD

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 10:26 AM IST

Not Stree 2, Kalki 2898 AD, Shaitaan, HanuMan, this Rs 3-crore film is India's biggest hit of 2024, has no stars, but...
A still from India's biggest hit of 2024
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Even as Stree 2 is scripting history at the box office, the Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer has become the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. If there is one movie whose record it may not be able to break, that is Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, the only Indian film to gross over Rs 1000 crore this year. And yet, neither of these two films are the most profitable ventures from Indian cinema this year. There, a tiny Rs 3-crore film has them beat.

India’s biggest hit film of 2024

Before it got embroiled in a belated wave of #MeToo movement, Malayalam cinema was having a golden run in 2024 with critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. Several films such as Manjummel Boys and Aavesham not only wowed the fans but also impressed the critics. Among them is a small coming-of-age romantic drama called Premalu. Featuring just newcomers, Premalu was made on a budget of just Rs 3 crore and earned Rs 136 crore, returning a massive profit of 4500%.

How Premalu beat Stree 2, Kalki 2898 AD, HanuMan

Kalki 2898 AD remains the highest-grossing Indian film this year with a worldwide gross of over Rs 1100 crore. But due to its Rs 600-crore budget, it’s profit is less than 100%. Stree 2, with its lower budget (Rs 60 crore), has a higher profit (around 850% due to its Rs 570 crore worldwide gross), but it still pales in comparison to what Premalu has achieved. The only film that comes anywhere close to the Malayalam hit is the Telugu superhero flick HanuMan, which earned Rs 350 crore on a Rs 35-crore budget (around 900% profit).

All about Premalu

Directed by Girish AD, Premalu stars Naslen K. Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju, alongside Sangeeth Prathap, Shyam Mohan, Meenakshi Raveendran, Akhila Bhargavan, Mathew Thomas and Althaf Salim. The film released in February to universal critical acclaim. Premalu released in Malayalam, Hindi, and Tamil on Disney+ Hotstar and in Telugu on Aha in April.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

J-K assembly elections 2024: Afzal Guru's brother, former militants, separatists form political group, to contest polls

J-K assembly elections 2024: Afzal Guru's brother, former militants, separatists form political group, to contest polls

Meet Indian genius who started business at 13, now owns a Rs 100 crore company, his business is…, he is from…

Meet Indian genius who started business at 13, now owns a Rs 100 crore company, his business is…, he is from…

Malayalam actor Siddique breaks his silence after Revathi Sampath accuses him of sexual harassment, takes legal action

Malayalam actor Siddique breaks his silence after Revathi Sampath accuses him of sexual harassment, takes legal action

Meet Kabita Sarkar, lawyer who will represent accused Sanjay Roy in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

Meet Kabita Sarkar, lawyer who will represent accused Sanjay Roy in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

Meet man, an Indian genius, who built India's first shipping company to take on British maritime empire

Meet man, an Indian genius, who built India's first shipping company to take on British maritime empire

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

From Albert Einstein to Louis Pasteur: 7 scientists who have made significant contributions to world

From Albert Einstein to Louis Pasteur: 7 scientists who have made significant contributions to world

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

8 most unsafe countries to travel

8 most unsafe countries to travel

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement