Not SS Rajamouli, Mani Ratnam, Aditya Dhar; this filmmaker has been appointed as director of 57th International Film Festival of India

After being named the festival director for 57th IFFI, Ashutosh Gowariker said, "I feel privileged to have witnessed the evolution of this festival. From attending it in 1984 to continuing my association over the years, right up to 2024, when I served as the Jury President for International Cinema."

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, known for films such as Lagaan, Swades, and Jodhaa Akbar, has been appointed festival director for the 57th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Gowariker succeeds filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who headed the 55th and 56th editions festival, held annually in Goa.

In a statement, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said Gowariker is an acclaimed filmmaker with a distinguished contribution to Indian cinema. "His association with IFFI spans several decades, reflecting his deep engagement with the evolution of cinematic arts and international film culture," the ministry said.

Gowariker said the appointment gave him immense pride and joy. "I feel privileged to have witnessed the evolution of this festival. From attending it in 1984 to continuing my association over the years, right up to 2024, when I served as the Jury President for International Cinema," he said.

The 62-year-old director said carrying forward the festival's legacy was both an honour and a responsibility. "To carry forward the legacy that has been created, nurtured, and expanded over the decades since 1952 by innumerable festival teams, is a great honour, accompanied by a renewed sense of responsibility. I look forward to working closely with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the government of Goa," he added.

The International Film Festival of India, established in 1952, is one of Asia's premier film festivals and serves as a significant platform for showcasing excellence in global cinema and promoting cultural exchange.

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