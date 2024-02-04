Twitter
Not Sridevi, this actress was first choice for Nagina, she rejected due to…

Sridevi was not the first choice to play Nagin in Harmesh Malhotra's Nagina.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 02:52 PM IST

Late actress Sridevi impressed everyone with her performances in the films. The actress became the most popular Nagin of Bollywood after her film Nagina. However, do you know that she was not the first choice for the movie? 

Yes, before Sridevi, Nagina was offered to another actress, who was one of the highest-paid actresses of the 1980s and 1990s. The actress we are talking about started working as a teenager and later became a star. She is none other than Jaya Prada. 

According to reports, Filmmaker Harmesh Malhotra offered Jaya Prada the role of Icchadhari Nagin Rajni. However, Jaya was scared to shoot with snakes and thus she rejected the role after which the filmmaker offered it to Sridevi who accepted it and created the magic on screen. 

Nagina is a romantic thriller released in 1986. The film starred Sridevi Amrish Puri and Rishi Kapoor along with others in key roles. The film revolved around the story of Rajiv and Rajni who lead a happy married life in their palatial home. However, things took a turn when Bhairon Nath informed her mother-in-law that Rajni was a shape-shifting snake. The film was a commercial and critical success. 

Sridevi passed away on February 28, 2018, in Dubai when she was attending a wedding. The heartbreaking news shook the country and fans across the globe mourned with the Kapoor family for days.

Talking about Sridevi’s death, her husband Boney Kapoor said, “It was not a natural death; it was an accidental death. I had decided not to speak about it because I spoke about it for almost 24 or 48 hours together when I was being investigated and interrogated. In fact, the officers said we had to go through this because there was a lot of pressure from Indian media. And they discovered there was no foul play. I went through all the tests, including lie detector tests and all those things. And then, of course, the report which came clearly stated it was accidental.”

