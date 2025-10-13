Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Not Sridevi, Kajol, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Rani Mukerji; this leading lady has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Actress

Rajat Bedi breaks silence on Sameer Wankhede's defamation suit against The Ba***ds of Bollywood: 'Aryan Khan has gone...'

IndiGo flight suffers major mid-air scare, second incident in four days; here's what happened

Annu Kapoor brutally slammed for saying Tamannaah Bhatia has 'dudhiya badan': 'Yeh buddha ashleel hai'

Why are billionaires leaving UK? THIS billionaire shifts to UAE due to..., he is...

'Chaos, terror and ruin have been defeated': Donald Trump declares end of Gaza war

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan stuns in recycled vintage Manish Malhotra saree for pre-Diwali bash

A homecoming like never before: Parents of 23-year-old hostage, freed by Hamas, cry uncontrollably as they hug him, WATCH

Delhi-NCR: These popular shopping malls in Delhi are on verge of closure due to…., here’s what we know so far

China expands military operations along India border, deploys GJ-11 Stealth Drones at..., satellite images show...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Not Sridevi, Kajol, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Rani Mukerji; this leading lady has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Actress

This leading lady has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Actress

Why are billionaires leaving UK? THIS billionaire shifts to UAE due to..., he is...

Why are billionaires leaving UK? THIS billionaire shifts to UAE due to..., he is

Delhi-NCR: These popular shopping malls in Delhi are on verge of closure due to…., here’s what we know so far

Delhi-NCR: These popular shopping malls in Delhi are on verge of closure due to…

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Not Sridevi, Kajol, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Rani Mukerji; this leading lady has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Actress

Alia Bhatt has won six Filmfare Awards for Best Actress, and is the first actress ever to complete a hat-trick of winning the award in three consecutive years.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 10:33 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Not Sridevi, Kajol, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Rani Mukerji; this leading lady has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Actress
Alia Bhatt/Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    The Filmfare Awards are among the most prestigious accolades in Bollywood. Beginning in 1954 with just five categories, the awards have expanded significantly, with the 70th edition this year held recently featuring honours across more than 30 categories. The Best Actress award has been a part of the ceremony since its inception, with Meena Kumari receiving the first award for her performance in Baiju Bawra.

    At the 70th Filmfare Awards held in Ahmedabad on October 11, Alia Bhatt clinched his sixth Best Actress award, making the record of winning the most Filmfare Awards for Best Actress as she overtook Nutan and Kajol, who have been honoured five times in this category. Alia also became the first actress ever to complete a hat-trick of winning three Filmfare Awards for Best Actress in three consecutive years.

    Alia Bhatt received her first Filmfare Award for Best Actress for the 2016 crime drama Udta Punjab. Two years later, she won the award again for her performance in the 2018 patriotic drama Raazi. She continued her winning streak the following year with a third award for the 2019 musical drama Gully Boy.

    The Student of the Year actress earned her fourth Filmfare Award for Best Actress for the 2022 bographical crime drama Gangubai Kathiawadi. She repeated the achievement the following year, being honoured for the 2023 romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Alia completed her hat-trick as she won her sixth award for the 2024 action thriller Jigra.

    Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has two films lined up for release. The first is the action thriller Alpha, which is the next installment in YRF Spy Universe and also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol. Alpha is slated to hit theatres on Christmas 2025. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, which features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, and will release on March 20 on Eid 2026.

    READ | Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    'Chaos, terror and ruin have been defeated': Donald Trump declares end of Gaza war
    'Chaos, terror and ruin have been defeated': Donald Trump declares end
    Annu Kapoor brutally slammed for saying Tamannaah Bhatia has 'dudhiya badan': 'Yeh buddha ashleel hai'
    Annu Kapoor brutally slammed for saying Tamannaah Bhatia has 'dudhiya badan'
    IndiGo flight suffers major mid-air scare, second incident in four days; here's what happened
    IndiGo flight sees major mid-air scare, second incident in four days
    'You know it was out, but...': Jasprit Bumrah's jibe at on-field umpire caught on stump mic
    'You know it was out, but...': Jasprit Bumrah's jibe at umpire caught on mic
    Women journalists barred: Centre issues BIG clarification amid row at Taliban presser
    Women journalists barred: Centre issues BIG clarification amid row at Taliban pr
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
    Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
    Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
    Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
    Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
    Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
    Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE