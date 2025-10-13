Not Sridevi, Kajol, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Rani Mukerji; this leading lady has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Actress

Alia Bhatt has won six Filmfare Awards for Best Actress, and is the first actress ever to complete a hat-trick of winning the award in three consecutive years.

The Filmfare Awards are among the most prestigious accolades in Bollywood. Beginning in 1954 with just five categories, the awards have expanded significantly, with the 70th edition this year held recently featuring honours across more than 30 categories. The Best Actress award has been a part of the ceremony since its inception, with Meena Kumari receiving the first award for her performance in Baiju Bawra.

At the 70th Filmfare Awards held in Ahmedabad on October 11, Alia Bhatt clinched his sixth Best Actress award, making the record of winning the most Filmfare Awards for Best Actress as she overtook Nutan and Kajol, who have been honoured five times in this category. Alia also became the first actress ever to complete a hat-trick of winning three Filmfare Awards for Best Actress in three consecutive years.

Alia Bhatt received her first Filmfare Award for Best Actress for the 2016 crime drama Udta Punjab. Two years later, she won the award again for her performance in the 2018 patriotic drama Raazi. She continued her winning streak the following year with a third award for the 2019 musical drama Gully Boy.

The Student of the Year actress earned her fourth Filmfare Award for Best Actress for the 2022 bographical crime drama Gangubai Kathiawadi. She repeated the achievement the following year, being honoured for the 2023 romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Alia completed her hat-trick as she won her sixth award for the 2024 action thriller Jigra.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has two films lined up for release. The first is the action thriller Alpha, which is the next installment in YRF Spy Universe and also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol. Alpha is slated to hit theatres on Christmas 2025. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, which features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, and will release on March 20 on Eid 2026.

