Not Sonam Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor was going to debut opposite Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali film?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently completing the shoot of their first outing together Brahmastra. The film is one of the most awaited flicks of 2020. They have shown their cute chemistry by dancing together at Zee Cine Awards 2019, earlier this year and also in several television commercials. But did you know Alia was supposed to make her Bollywood debut in the year 2004 opposite Ranbir? Yes, it's true and was a brainchild of Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

We got our hands on a video of Ranbir and Alia where they shared this interesting trivia. RK stated, "Not many people know that Alia and I were going to debut together when Sanjay Ji was making a film called Balika Badhu. We had also done a photoshoot together and since then, I have been a fan of her."

He further said, "Also, when she worked with Imtiaz Ali in Highway, I loved her work. I remember I watched the film and told a friend that Alia is Amitabh Bachchan, she is doing such good work at such a young age. It was quite amazing. So I have been a fan of Alia Bhatt before she became an actor."

Alia went on to add, "Yes, what he’s saying is correct. When I met Ranbir for the first time, I was 11-years-old. He was assisting Sanjay Leela Bhansali and I had to do a photoshoot with him. And I was so shy that I had to keep my head on his shoulder and I could not do it."