Not Soham Shah, but this actor was leading Tumbbad, took no money, gave two months, then hurled abuses on director for..

Soham Shah wasn't the original choice for Tumbbad. The director revealed that when the film got stalled in 2008, the original star hurled abuses at him.

Soham Shah-starrer Tumbbad is currently enjoying success at the box office. The cult horror film is having a great run in the re-release, and Soham has left fans excited by announcing Tumbbad 2. The journey of Tumbbad wasn't easy for the makers. Director Rahi Anil Barve wrote the film's first draft in 1997, but the movie was released in 2018.

Soham has not only led the iconic horror film but also produced it. The journey of Tumbbad has been years long, with 4 monsoons, six years of production, and several setbacks. Recently, Rahi revealed in a long note that Soham wasn't the original choice of the film. Tumbbad went on floors in 2008 with another actor, and he took no money for the role.

This actor was the original choice for Tumbbad

In his note, Rahi revealed that Nawazuddin Siddiqui was the original choice for Vinayak. Earlier Tumbbad was produced by Shreyas, with only a tight budget of Rs 3 crores. However, the production was stalled and at that time, Rahi had to hear the rants and abuses of Nawaz. Rahi also revealed that Nawaz took no money for the film, and also gave two months to rehearsals, and after the movie got stalled, Nawaz lost his cool on Rahi.

When Nawaz hurled abuses at Rahi Anil Barve

The director wrote, "I braced myself to Tumbbad within six months. Our core team of twenty brought 150 others on board and were all over the place. Finally, by July 2008, we fell on our faces so badly, that most of us ache and moan even three and half years after Tumbbad ran into its first stalling." He further added, "I was at my wits’ end, facing angry teams with stoic patience. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the originally casted Vinayak had come in merely on my word, without a penny in payment, putting in two months of rehearsals. He couldn’t even breathe between his rants and abuses. All efforts came to nought just one day before our shoot in Saswad. Except for my insane self-confidence, everything was lost.” Tumbbad was re-released on September 13 and is running successfully in cinemas.

