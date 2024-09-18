Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Fired techie LinkedIn post goes viral, shares his 'survival' story after working as Swiggy delivery agent

Not Soham Shah, but this actor was leading Tumbbad, took no money, gave two months, then hurled abuses on director for..

IND vs BAN 1st Test: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Chennai

Gautam Adani breaks silence on reports of Kenya Airport Authority accepting his company's proposal in 17 days

Zaheer Iqbal doesn't hold Sonakshi Sinha's hand in public after their marriage due to this reason: 'I still...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Men in this Indian village have two wives, living under one roof due to…

Men in this Indian village have two wives, living under one roof due to…

Meet Allah Ghazanfar, Afghanistan's 18-year-old mystery spinner who destroyed South African batting in 1st ODI

Meet Allah Ghazanfar, Afghanistan's 18-year-old mystery spinner who destroyed South African batting in 1st ODI

Fired techie LinkedIn post goes viral, shares his 'survival' story after working as Swiggy delivery agent

Fired techie LinkedIn post goes viral, shares his 'survival' story after working as Swiggy delivery agent

First job of the world's richest people

First job of the world's richest people

8 most expensive perfumes in the world

8 most expensive perfumes in the world

9 TV actresses who are successful entrepreneurs

9 TV actresses who are successful entrepreneurs

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

ये वीडियो देखकर पता चली नशे की असली ताकत, देखिए जब King Cobra से दोस्ती करने निकल पड़ा सनकी

ये वीडियो देखकर पता चली नशे की असली ताकत, देखिए जब King Cobra से दोस्ती करने निकल पड़ा सनकी

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

Zaheer Iqbal doesn't hold Sonakshi Sinha's hand in public after their marriage due to this reason: 'I still...'

Zaheer Iqbal doesn't hold Sonakshi Sinha's hand in public after their marriage due to this reason: 'I still...'

Not Soham Shah, but this actor was leading Tumbbad, took no money, gave two months, then hurled abuses on director for..

Not Soham Shah, but this actor was leading Tumbbad, took no money, gave two months, then hurled abuses on director for..

Ananya Panday reveals if Bollywood stars were paid to attend Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding: 'They are...'

Ananya Panday reveals if Bollywood stars were paid to attend Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding: 'They are...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Not Soham Shah, but this actor was leading Tumbbad, took no money, gave two months, then hurled abuses on director for..

Soham Shah wasn't the original choice for Tumbbad. The director revealed that when the film got stalled in 2008, the original star hurled abuses at him.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 08:01 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Not Soham Shah, but this actor was leading Tumbbad, took no money, gave two months, then hurled abuses on director for..
Soham Shah- the actor who was the original choice for Tumbbad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Soham Shah-starrer Tumbbad is currently enjoying success at the box office. The cult horror film is having a great run in the re-release, and Soham has left fans excited by announcing Tumbbad 2. The journey of Tumbbad wasn't easy for the makers. Director Rahi Anil Barve wrote the film's first draft in 1997, but the movie was released in 2018. 

Soham has not only led the iconic horror film but also produced it. The journey of Tumbbad has been years long, with 4 monsoons, six years of production, and several setbacks. Recently, Rahi revealed in a long note that Soham wasn't the original choice of the film. Tumbbad went on floors in 2008 with another actor, and he took no money for the role. 

This actor was the original choice for Tumbbad

In his note, Rahi revealed that Nawazuddin Siddiqui was the original choice for Vinayak. Earlier Tumbbad was produced by Shreyas, with only a tight budget of Rs 3 crores. However, the production was stalled and at that time, Rahi had to hear the rants and abuses of Nawaz. Rahi also revealed that Nawaz took no money for the film, and also gave two months to rehearsals, and after the movie got stalled, Nawaz lost his cool on Rahi. 

When Nawaz hurled abuses at Rahi Anil Barve

The director wrote, "I braced myself to Tumbbad within six months. Our core team of twenty brought 150 others on board and were all over the place. Finally, by July 2008, we fell on our faces so badly, that most of us ache and moan even three and half years after Tumbbad ran into its first stalling." He further added, "I was at my wits’ end, facing angry teams with stoic patience. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the originally casted Vinayak had come in merely on my word, without a penny in payment, putting in two months of rehearsals. He couldn’t even breathe between his rants and abuses. All efforts came to nought just one day before our shoot in Saswad. Except for my insane self-confidence, everything was lost.” Tumbbad was re-released on September 13 and is running successfully in cinemas. 

Read: Meet actress who shared flat with 3 roommates, paid Rs 4500 rent, still slept in hall, later became TV star, now...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Not Soham Shah, but this actor was leading Tumbbad, took no money, gave two months, then hurled abuses on director for..

Not Soham Shah, but this actor was leading Tumbbad, took no money, gave two months, then hurled abuses on director for..

Zaheer Iqbal doesn't hold Sonakshi Sinha's hand in public after their marriage due to this reason: 'I still...'

Zaheer Iqbal doesn't hold Sonakshi Sinha's hand in public after their marriage due to this reason: 'I still...'

Fired techie LinkedIn post goes viral, shares his 'survival' story after working as Swiggy delivery agent

Fired techie LinkedIn post goes viral, shares his 'survival' story after working as Swiggy delivery agent

Meet Allah Ghazanfar, Afghanistan's 18-year-old mystery spinner who destroyed South African batting in 1st ODI

Meet Allah Ghazanfar, Afghanistan's 18-year-old mystery spinner who destroyed South African batting in 1st ODI

'Talent needs recognition, not godfathers': Abhilash Thapliyal talks Bollywood journey, working with Anurag Kashyap

'Talent needs recognition, not godfathers': Abhilash Thapliyal talks Bollywood journey, working with Anurag Kashyap

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement