'Not so sasti anymore': Taapsee Pannu reacts to I-T raid, FM Nirmala Sitharaman's statement

Taapsee Pannu broke her silence on Income Tax's three-day raid at her residence.

Taapsee Pannu has finally reacted to the Income Tax raid conducted at her house. The actor took to her Twitter page and penned three paints regarding the three-day long raid. Taapsee even reacted to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's statement of the alleged 2013 Income Tax raid that took place. For the uninitiated, FM had said, "First of all, I am not commenting on any A or B individual. (But) since the names were taken, (I want to say) the very same names were raided in 2013."

Taapsee tweeted, "3 days of intense search of 3 things primarily -

1. The keys of the “alleged” bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner.

2. The “alleged” receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I’ve been refused that money before.

3. My memory of the 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister.

P.S- “not so sasti” anymore."

Meanwhile, badminton coach and Taapsee's beau Mathias Boe urged Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to intervene in her I-T raid. Mathias had tweeted, "Finding myself in a bit of turmoil. Representing India for the first time as a coach for some great athletes, meanwhile, the I-T department is raiding Taapsee's houses back home, putting unnecessary stress on her family, especially her parents. @KirenRijiju please do something."

To which Kiren replied, "Law of the land is supreme and we must abide by that. The subject matter is beyond your and my domain. We must stick to our professional duties in the best interest of Indian Sports."