Not Sikandar, Chhaava, L2: Empuraan, Sitaare Zameen Par, Saiyaara, Housefull 5, this is India's most profitable film of 2025 with 1200% profit at box office, its..

Not Sikandar, Chhaava, L2: Empuraan, Sitaare Zameen Par, Saiyaara, Housefull 5, but Tamil sleeper hit, Tourist Family, is the most profitable Indian film of 2025 so far. Directed by Abishan Jeevinth, Tourist Family, which was made on a budget of Rs 7 crore but earned over Rs 90 crore.

The first of 2025 saw releases of many films in the Indian film industry. Some were made on a bug budget while others earned profit despite being made on a meagre one. Out of all the films that were released in the first half, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukuraman's L2: Empuraan emerged as the top-performing movies at the box office. Smaller films like Thudarum and Sitaare Zameen Par also garnered praise. Most recently, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's debut film Saiyaara has been making waves at the box office. However, do you know there is one small budget film that had no superstars but has still managed to outdo them all, at least in terms of profitability.

Which is India's most profitable film of 2025 so far?

Not Sikandar, Chhaava, L2: Empuraan, Sitaare Zameen Par, Saiyaara, Housefull 5, but Tamil sleeper hit, Tourist Family, is the most profitable Indian film of 2025 so far. Directed by Abishan Jeevinth, Tourist Family is a comedy-drama film, which was made on a budget of Rs 7 crore but earned over Rs 90 crore worldwide, making a profit of 1200%, highest for any Indian film this year.

Did Tourist Family beat Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava in terms of profit?

The highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 so far is none other than Vicky Kaushal's Chhava; however, its profit margins are still lower than Tourist Family. Chhaava, the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, earned Rs 808 crore worldwide, but since it was made on a budget of Rs 90 crore, its profit is 'just' 800%. Tourist Family earned a profit of 1200%, much more than Chhaava.

READ | Karan Johar once asked Abhishek Bachchan if he ever felt torn between Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, he said...