Bollywood

Not Shraddha Kapoor, this actress was first choice for Street Dancer 3D; she quit film because of Salman Khan's....

Before Shraddha Kapoor, Katrina Kaif was signed opposite Varun Dhawan for Street Dancer 3D. She had to leave the film due to scheduling conflicts with Salman Khan-starrer Bharat.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 06:11 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Directed by ace choreographer Remo D'Souza, Street Dancer 3D starred Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the leading roles. The 2020 release also featured Prabhu Deva, Nora Fatehi, Raghav Juyal, Aparshakti Khurana, Punit Pathak, Salman Yusuff Khan, and Dharmesh Yelande in pivotal roles.

Varun and Shraddha impressed the audiences with their breathtaking dancing skills in the film. However, the Stree 2 actress wasn't the first choice for the film as Street Dancer 3D was first offered to Katrina Kaif. Katrina left the film due to scheduling conflicts with Salman Khan-starrer Bharat. 

Interestingly, the 2019 drama was also first announced with Priyanka Chopra, but when the Ali Abbas Zafar was about to begin shooting Bharat in mid-2018, Priyanka opted out due to her engagement with husband-singer Nick Jonas. So, Katrina replaced Priyanka in Bharat and Shraddha replaced Katrina in Street Dancer 3D.

Talking about Katrina leaving the film, Remo D'Souza shared at the trailer launch, "We keep thanking Shraddha and say she has saved us. But at one point, we did think 'now what to do.' It wasn’t that Katrina backed out. She had date issues, she had to shoot for Bharat which is why she couldn’t shoot with us. We were a bit tense then." Varun also shared how Shraddha was upset that the film wasn't offered to her as the Badlapur actor stated, "Before all this happened, a week ago, Shraddha and I had gone somewhere and she told me 'I was very upset with Remo and you because you all didn’t offer me this film.' The script was something else then, which is why sir didn’t think about it. She genuinely was emotional about this. But I think it’s destiny."

Shraddha, Varun, and Rema had previously collaborated on ABCD 2. Street Dancer 3D was also planned as the third film in the ABCD series but after Disney's exit from the Indian production market, the makers had to drop the title.

Kaif
Katrina Kaif in Bharat

While the Remo D'Souza film was a flop as it just earned Rs 102 crore worldwide against its budget of rs 100 crore, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial was a success with the global earnings of Rs 320 crore against its budget of Rs 160 crore. The box office collections are taken from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

