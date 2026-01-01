Not Sholay, Mughal-E-Azam, Baahubali, but Dhurandhar creates history by breaking THIS record, Ranveer Singh's film is first in Indian cinema to...

Elon Musk announces 2026 MEGA plan, Neuralink to mass produce brain chips, reveals details of surgical procedure
BOLLYWOOD
Dhurandhar ended 2025 with a bang, and even on the last day of the year, the film earned in double digits. In 2026, the movie will continue its dominance and has already set a record that has been unachievable even for the biggest of Indian blockbusters.
The year 2025 belongs to Dhurandhar. Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna starrer, released in cinemas on December 5, broke many records, set new benchmarks, and created history. On December 31, the film ended 2025 on a high note. On its 27th day, the fourth Wednesday, the movie earned Rs 12.40 crore, taking the total domestic collection to Rs 766.90 crore. When it comes to worldwide gross, Dhurandhar has earned Rs 1117.90 crore, and it is expected to cross the Rs 1200 crore mark soon.
Also read: Dhurandhar: Revised version of Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna-starrer to play in cinemas from Jan 1, changes in new print includes...
From January 1 onwards, war drama Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda as Arun Khetrapal and Dharmendra in his final screen appearance, was released in cinemas. This movie will slow down Dhurandhar for a bit, but it will continue its strong dominance until Border 2 releases (which is on January 23).
Dhruandhar set THIS milestone, unachieved by Sholay or any other all-time blockbusters
As Sacnilk reported, director Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar continues setting new benchmarks for Indian cinema with a lifetime theatrical run. After crossing Rs 1000 crores worldwide, the spy action thriller has now become the highest-grossing Indian title of all time in a single language.
Ranveer Singh-starrer is the only non-multilingual Indian film to enter 1000 crores (without China). However, before Dhurandhar, it was Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which were the biggest Indian grossers in a single language, crossing over Rs 1050 crore each in the Hindi version at the worldwide box office.
No other Bollywood films, including Sholay, Mughal-E-Azam, Disco Dancer, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Gadar, or the Baahubali franchise, have achieved such a milestone. Dhurandhar is not only a blockbuster but a case study in itself.
Dhurandhar Part 2 goes bigger
Owing to the grand success of Dhurandhar, the makers have planned to go bigger with its sequel. Dhurandhar Part 2 will be released in cinemas on March 19, 2026, in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.