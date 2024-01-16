Headlines

Delhi: Water supply to be affected for several hours on Jan 18, 19; check list of affected areas

Samarth Jurel questions Salman Khan's decision of bringing Abhishek Kumar back in Bigg Boss 17: 'Main naraaz hoon...'

'How can you not...': Prabhas fans troll makers of Maruthi's The Raja Saab for misspelling his name in first poster

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy Cricket tips for India vs Afghanistan match

5 oldest mammals in the world

5 oldest mammals in the world

Health benefits of beans

Health benefits of beans

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

Love Is Blind! Punjab Man Disguises Himself As His Girlfriend To Write Exam On Behalf of Her

Indian Forces Waiting For Government's Directions Amid Maldives' Ultimatum To Leave The Island

Corona Virus Update: Three fresh COVID Deaths Reported In Country, Active Tally At 630

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Bollywood

Not Shakti Kapoor, but this veteran actor was originally considered for Crime Master Gogo in Andaz Apna Apna

Not Shakti Kapoor, but this veteran actor was originally considered for Crime Master Gogo in Andaz Apna Apna

Shakti Kapoor joined Andaz Apna Apna when 70% of the filming was completed. Shakti wasn't the first choice for Crime Master Gogo in Andaz Apna Apna.

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 08:11 PM IST

Aamir Khan, Salman Khan-starrer Andaz Apna Apna is among the cult comedies of Bollywood. Almost every character such as Amar (Aamir), Prem (Salman), Teja (Paresh Rawal), Robert (late Viju Khote), and Bhalla (Shehzad Khan) became memorable. One such character is funny crook Crime Master Gogo. 

Shakti Kapoor played the role of Crime Master Gogo in Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial, and it became an iconic comic character among fans. Shakti has itched a forever memory of Gogo, but this is a surprising fact that he wasn't the first choice for the role. 

Crime master Gogo was originally played by...

Tinnu Anand. Yes, the veteran actor-filmmaker was signed to play the role. While speaking to Digital Commentary, Shakti Kapoor recalled how he came on board for the role, “Nearly 70 per cent of the filming had already been completed. Though I wanted to work with Santoshi and the movie’s producer was my friend, I expressed concerns about starting the filming in three days, citing date issues. Despite this, they persistently requested my involvement. In response, I suggested a compromise, proposing that we could shoot my scenes during the night if the other stars were fine with this arrangement." 

Shakti didn't play Gogo until...

The actor continued, "I reached out to Tinnu, asking if he was okay with me playing the role instead of him. He is a very good friend of mine and I wouldn’t have assumed the part without his permission. Fortunately, he had no reservations."

Even Aamir is a fan of Crime Master Gogo

Gogo has become fans' favourite, including Aamir Khan. In the same interview, Shakti revealed that he was looking for a Crime Master Gogo t-shirt. Shakti's son quietly gifted him the t-shirt, and a few days later, Shakti spotted Aamir wearing the t-shirt at a party. Shakti was surprised to know that his character has inspired Crime Master Gogo toys, and there is also a food stall, Crime Master Momos.  

