Not Shahid Kapoor, but Sandeep Reddy Vanga wanted this superstar for Kabir Singh, he was...

Sandeep Reddy Vanga wanted to make Kabir Singh with Ranveer Singh, but he rejected the film, saying 'it's too dark for him'. Sandeep was also advised not to cast Shahid Kapoor.

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently one of the most popular directors of recent times. Three-film-old Sandeep started his journey with Telugu film Arjun Reddy (2017). Vijay Deverakonda-starrer romantic drama won the masses and it was a runaway success. The popularity of Arjun Reddy evoked an interest in a Hindi remake, and Sandeep was asked to remake Kabir Singh in Hindi.

The Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh (2019) was a bigger hit than the original. Shahid and Kiara-starrer became a blockbuster, and Sandeep gave Shahid his career's biggest hit. There were reports that before Shahid, Arjun Kapoor was considered for the role. However, he wasn't the first choice for the film.

Kabir Singh was originally planned with...

Ranveer Singh. Yes, when the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy was in the initial stage of pre-production, Sandeep approached Ranveer Singh for the titular role. In an interview with IDream Media, Sandeep revealed that he wanted Ranveer in the film, but the latter found it too 'dark' and thus he rejected the role. In an interview, Sandeep disclosed that he did approach Ranveer for the film and said, "I was continuously getting calls from Mumbai to do the remake. First, it was pitched to Ranveer Singh. I wanted to do it with him. But finally, he decided he would not do it because it was too dark for him at that time."

Hear it from Sandeep itself

Sandeep was advised not to cast Shahid in Kabir Singh

In the same conversation, Sandeep revealed that he was advised not to cast Shahid in his film. "Shahid’s track record was a concern; none of his solo films had done Rs 100 crore then, his highest was ₹65 crore. They used to say Rs 55 crore, and Rs 65 crore is the kind of business Telugu movies do. ‘Why are you doing it with this guy? If it was Ranveer, the box office would be higher. But I was always sure about Shahid, he’s a fantastic actor.” Released in 2019, Kabir Singh grossed Rs 377 crore worldwide.