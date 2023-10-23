Headlines

Not Shah Rukh, Salman, Rajinikanth, but this star was first to give blockbuster in his 60s, beat peak Amitabh at age 64

This superstar achieved the unthinkable by starring in the year's biggest hit twice after the age of 60.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 11:50 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan’s resurgence at the box office has been nothing short of phenomenal. The actor had not given a big hit in close to nine years at the start of this year but since then, he has given two back-to-back blockbusters. Jawan is likely to be 2023’s biggest hit (unless Tiger 3 or Salaar dethrones it) but it does remain in that spot for now. Many have likened SRK’s comeback to the second innings of other superstars like Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan. And yet, the template the actor is following is rather older.

The first superstar to give number 1 hit in 50s

Shah Rukh gave Jawan at 57. Salman had Bajrangi Bhaijaan at 50, while Amitabh was in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham at 58. Rajinikanth went one step ahead when he gave 2.0 at the age of 65. All these films were the highest grossers of the year they released in, and had one lead star over the age of 50. But this wasn’t the first time a ‘senior’ star did that. For that, one has to go way back to 1981 when Dilip Kumar returned to the big screen after a five-year hiatus and gave Kranti. The film, which also starred Manoj Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, and Shatrughan Sinha, beat other hits like Laawaris, Kaalia, Rocky, and Love Story to be the year’s highest grossing film with a worldwide haul of Rs 16 crore. Dilip Kumar, who starred in the titular role, was 59 at the time.

Dilip Kumar’s dominant second innings in his 60s

And Dilip Kumar wasn’t quite done with this box office domination after Kranti. At the time, Amitabh Bachchan was easily the biggest force at the box office. He had given blockbusters like Don, Amar Akbar Anthony, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, and Naseeb over the last 4-5 years. In 1982, Bachchan’s near-fatal accident on the sets of Coolie meant the craze for his films was unprecedented. Khud-Daar, Namak Halaal, and Satte Pe Satta were all superhits, but it was Dilip Kumar who again won as his film Vidhaata beat all other films of the year.

In 1986, the veteran superstar did the unthinkable yet again as he starred in the year’s number one hit at the age of 64. His action drama Karma – which also starred Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, and Anil Kapoor – earned Rs 13 crore. In comparison, no film of Amitabh Bachchan crossed Rs 10 crore. At 64, Dilip Kumar was the reigning king of the box office. Five years later, Dilip Kumar gave his last big hit – Saudagar. The 69-year-old then retired from acting, only to return in 1998 with the disastrous Qila. Following this, the original superstar never acted again. Till date, he remains the only Indian actor to give three blockbusters after the age of 60.

