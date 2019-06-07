Not Shah Rukh or Akshay Kumar, this superstar roped in to play Bachchan's role in Farah-Rohit's 'Satte Pe Satta' remake?

From the past few months, several reports have been making the rounds about Farah Khan Kunder and Rohit Shetty's first collaboration. The filmmakers are set to remake Satte Pe Satta which will be helmed by Farah and produced by Rohit. Since the time, the film has been announced, people have been waiting to know the cast which Farah always maintained that she hasn't finalised it yet. It was even reported that Shah Rukh Khan or Akshay Kumar are considered to play Amitabh Bachchan's role in the remake.

However, as per reports in Pinkvilla, neither of the above-mentioned actors have made the cut and will not be playing the lead in Farah's film. The entertainment portal revealed that it's Hrithik Roshan who is likely to step in Big B's shoes for the role. A source stated to Pinkvilla, "Farah has already discussed the idea with Hrithik Roshan, who has also given a verbal nod to the project. Farah has reworked the whole script and designed it to suit contemporary times. They needed a superstar who would command the same screen presence as Big B and Duggu was their first choice. Farah and Hrithik have been friends for decades now so he immediately heard the story and okayed it. The final modalities will be worked out soon and the actor will also make an announcement right after that."

The source added, "They didn't want someone too old or too young for this movie. The hero has to look the eldest of the lot and still not too old for marriage. They wanted someone in their 40s as the role would fit them perfectly. In fact, even Amit Ji was 40 when Satte Pe Satta released."

The female lead for the film is yet to be finalised.