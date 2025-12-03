Not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, Ranveer Singh, Rishab Shetty; most popular Indian star of 2025 is debutant...

The Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are the most popular Indian stars of 2025, as per IMDb. The list also features Rashmika Mandanna, Aamir Khan, Rishab Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Rukmini Vasanth, Lakshya, and Triptii Dimri.

On Wednesday, December 3, IMDb India released its yearender list of Most Popular Indian Stars of 2025. It features those actors who made the most impact in this year with their powerful performances in the most talked about Indian films of 2025. Surprisingly, the list is topped by a debutant who waited for nine years for his debut film and stole the hearts of the audiences and critics with his captivating performance as Krish Kapoor. He's none other than Ahaan Panday, whose first film Saiyaara became an unexpected blockbuster.

Ahaan's co-star Aneet Padda, who became the national crush after her wonderful act as Vaani Batra in Saiyaara, takes the second spot in the list. Aamir Khan, who headlined Sitaare Zameen Par and was seen in cameo in Coolie, is the third most popular Indian star this year. Ishaan Khatter, who impressed everyone with his performances in The Royals and Homebound, and Lakshya, who is being touted as the next big thing after The Ba***ds of Bollywood, occupy the fourth and fifth spot.

With five films - Chhaava, Sikandar, Thamma, Kuberaa, and The Girlfreind - to her credit, Rashmika Mandanna is ranked sixth in IMDb's list of most popular Indian stars of 2025. Kalyani Priyadarshan, who led the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, and Triptii Dimri, who was seen in Dhadak 2, take the seventh and the eighth spots. Rukmini Vasanth, who made her presence felt in Madharaasi and Kantara Chapter 1, occupies the ninth place. Rishab Shetty, who headlined and helmed the highest-grossing Indian film of the year (till now) - Kantara Chapter 1, is the tenth most popular Indian star of the year.

The citation of the list reads, "The IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2025 list is comprised of stars who consistently ranked the highest on the IMDb weekly rankings throughout 2025. These rankings are based on the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide."

