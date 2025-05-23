We are talking about none other than Mariska Hargitay, an American actress, producer, and philanthropist. Her show, NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, is the longest-running American primetime drama.

There are many Bollywood stars who either started their career on television or turned to the small screen after making a name for themselves on the silver screen. However, there is a huge gap between the earnings on both these screens, cinema and television. Many TV celebs have also expressed this pain of earning. From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, everyone worked on TV and earned crores. But, do you know about that one star who earns Rs 214 crores by working on TV? This actress is not Indian but comes from a foreign land. This 61-year-old actress has set a record for earning the highest amount. We are talking about none other than Mariska Hargitay, an American actress, producer, and philanthropist. Her show, NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, is the longest-running American primetime drama.

In fact, recently, Forbes released the list of the world's highest-paid stars for 2024. In this, Mariska Hargitay is ranked 11th as the world's highest-paid TV actress. Mariska Hargitay has been working on the TV show Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for the past 26 years. She plays the lead character, Olivia Benson, in this series. According to reports, she charges $750,000 per episode, i.e., over Rs 6 crore per episode.

The first episode of this serial was aired in 1999. So far, 573 episodes have been aired. Law and Order: SVU has made a record as an American prime time drama is quite popular among audiences there.

The highest-paid TV star earning 2.49 crores per episode is Mariska Hargitay. Her total earnings in 2024 are $25 million, i.e. over Rs 214 crores. This amount is the highest amount earned by any TV actress.

