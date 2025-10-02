Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Deepika Padukone is the most-searched Indian actor of the decade, as per The IMDb Most Viewed Indian Stars of the Last Decade list.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 02, 2025, 02:50 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Not Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Thalapathy Vijay, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan; most searched Indian actor of the decade is...
Deepika Padukone in Piku
IMDb India recently released a report titled 25 Years of Indian Cinema, that examines the most searched celebrities and films in India from 2000 to 2025 and identifies key trends in the country's entertainment industry over the last 25 years. In the report, one list is of the most-searched Indian actors over the last decade - The IMDb Most Viewed Indian Stars of the Last Decade.

This list is based on the IMDb weekly rankings from January 2014 to April 2024, which are determined by the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. Interestingly, the list isn't topped by any of the Khans or the South superstars. Deepika Padukone is the most-searched Indian actor of the decade. Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Alia Bhatt take the next three spots with late Irrfan Khan completing the top five.

The Piku actress told IMDb India, "When I began my journey, I was often told how a woman must or is expected to navigate her career in order to be successful. However, from the very beginning, I was never afraid to ask questions, ruffle feathers, walk a more difficult path and challenge the status quo in order to reshape the mould we have all been expected to fit into."

"The faith my family, fans and collaborators have had in me, have also empowered me to make the choices and decisions that I have, hopefully forever altering the path those after me will tread. IMDb’s Report on 25 Years of Indian Cinema further validates and strengthens my belief that honesty, authenticity and resilience matter, and that by being true to your core beliefs with consistency, change is possible", she further added.

READ | Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut, Sunny Deol's outrageous demands for vanity vans spark outrage amid high entourage cost debate

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
