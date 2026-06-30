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Not Shah Rukh Khan's King, Alia Bhatt's Alpha, Yash's Toxic; most awaited Indian film of 2026 is Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Part 1, Alia Bhatt's Alpha, Yash's Toxic, Shah Rukh Khan's King, Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 and Drishyam 3, Suriya's Vishwanath & Sons, Mirzapur: The Movie, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan, and Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha are IMDb's top 10 most awaited Indian films of 2026.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 30, 2026, 07:00 PM IST

Not Shah Rukh Khan's King, Alia Bhatt's Alpha, Yash's Toxic; most awaited Indian film of 2026 is Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana
Ramayana is Most Awaited Indian Film of 2026
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The first half of 2026 was dominated by high-profile releases, from Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Suriya's Karuppu, and Sunny Deol's Border 2 to Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, Ram Charan's Peddi, and Mohanlal's Drishyam 3. As industry gears up for an equally eventful second half, anticipation is soaring for a slate of star-driven spectacles featuring some of Indian cinema's biggest names. Reflecting this excitement, IMDb has unveiled its list of the 20 Most Anticipated Indian Movies for the second half of 2026.

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash-led Ramayana: Part 1, Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol-starrer YRF Spy Universe film Alpha, and Yash's pan-India period gangster drama Toxic claim the top three spots. Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Rani Mukerji's King takes the fourth spot with Ajay Devgn-led Dhamaal 4 finishing the top five list. Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Drishyam 3, Suriya's Vishwanath & Sons, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu-starrer Mirzapur: The Movie, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan-led Haiwaan, and Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha complete the top 10 list.

Emraan Hashmi, Shabana Azmi's Awarapan 2, Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna-starrer Ikka, Silambarasan TR's Arasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Khalifa, and Dulquer Salmaan's I'm Game are the next five titles in the IMDb's list of most anticipated Indian films of 2026. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Ranabaali and Aneet Padda-led Maddock Horror Comedy Universe film Shakti Shalini are the 16th and 17th entries. The last three films in the list are Atharvaa Murali's Idhayam Murali, Sundeep Kishan's Sigma, and Siddharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer Vvan: Force of the Forest.

The rankings are based on the page views generated by IMDb's more than 250 million monthly visitors worldwide between January 1 and June 28, 2026. The list showcases the diversity of India's theatrical landscape, featuring films across five languages: 12 Hindi titles, four Tamil, two Malayalam, and one each from Telugu and Kannada.

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Not Shah Rukh Khan's King, Alia Bhatt's Alpha, Yash's Toxic; most awaited Indian film of 2026 is Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana
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