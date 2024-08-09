Twitter
Hina Khan remembers her father amid her cancer battle, pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary: 'I'm unable to...'

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams stuck in space, battling radiation, bone weakness; NASA can't rescue her till...

With Appeal to India for Regional Solidarity: Yunus, a banker to the poor now turns into a statesman

FM Nirmala Sitharaman tables Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha that seeks to raise nominees per account to...

Paris Olympics Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem: How villagers in Pakistan collected money to send javelin player to Olympics

Bollywood

Bollywood

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this star kid was Farhan Akhtar's first choice for Don, he replaced him because...

Shah Rukh Khan was not the first choice of Farhan Akhtar for Don.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 12:25 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this star kid was Farhan Akhtar's first choice for Don, he replaced him because...
Shah Rukh Khan in Don
Farhan Akhtar is all set to work on the third installment of the Don Franchise. In a recent interview, the filmmaker and actor shared an interesting anecdote about how Shah Rukh Khan was not the first choice for the 2006 blockbuster. 

On Raj Shamani's podcast, Farhan Akhtar revealed that before Shah Rukh Khan he approached Hrithik Roshan for the role of Don and said, "Hrithik and I did Lakshya, and we had an incredible, wonderful time working together. So I reached out to Hrithik and said, ‘I’m thinking I'm going to remake Don.' He said, ‘Sounds amazing, dude!’ I said, ‘Let me write it and I’ll bring it to you.' So he said, ‘Cool.’" 

He further added how while writing the script, Shah Rukh Khan's face popped up in his mind, and said, "When I was writing, the only person whose face is popping into my head is Shah Rukh, from what I knew him. We'd spent some time together, hanging out at a party here or a party there, with some common friends in Delhi. So the way he was, not his cinematic image, but him, his personality, his wit, the little sarcastic sense of humour he has, self-deprecating, he can make fun of himself. When I was writing, I thought this guy is the best actor for this part." 

Farhan Akhtar further revealed Hrithik Roshan's reaction when he told him that he wanted to approach Shah Rukh Khan for the movie. He recalled, "But I'd already given my word to Hrithik. So I called up Hrithik and told him, ‘I’m writing the film I spoke to you about. But the more I write, I' m feeling I should reach out to Shah Rukh for this film. I'll never forget, he said, ‘Farhan, you’ve to make your film, and in the best way possible. If you think he's the guy, please go ahead and call him. Don't worry about me.' That is a very gracious thing." 

Interestingly, Hrithik Roshan had a special appearance in Don 2 as one of the disguises of Shah Rukh Khan's character. After Don, Hrithik, and Farhan shared the screen space as actors in Zoya Akhtar's directorials Luck By Chance and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will now not be a part of Don 3 and the film is going to be led by Ranveer Singh. 

