Headlines

Daryl Mitchell breaks 48-year Kiwi drought, scores century in IND vs NZ World Cup 2023 match

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this actor was Aditya Chopra’s first choice to play Raj in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

6.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Nepal's capital Kathmandu, leaves 20 houses damaged

IND vs NZ: New Zealand create World Cup history with Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell's record-breaking partnership

'What is taking place in Middle East is still not entirely clear…': EAM Jaishankar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Daryl Mitchell breaks 48-year Kiwi drought, scores century in IND vs NZ World Cup 2023 match

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this actor was Aditya Chopra’s first choice to play Raj in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

6.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Nepal's capital Kathmandu, leaves 20 houses damaged

Yoga asanas to strengthen knees

Fastest to score 2000 runs in ODIs

10 Bigg Boss contestants who became more popular than winners 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

IND vs NZ: India vs New Zealand Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC

Saurrabh Kushwaha Opens Up About The Kiss Scene With Jitin In Kaala, Reveals His Parents’ Reaction

David Warner Hits 5th World Cup Hundred, Equals Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara | World Cup 2023

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this actor was Aditya Chopra’s first choice to play Raj in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika Padukone says she has better chemistry with this actor other than Ranveer Singh

Watch: Anil Kapoor returns as Mr India? Boney Kapoor shares 'work in progress' video, hints at sequel

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this actor was Aditya Chopra’s first choice to play Raj in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Shah Rukh Khan was not the first choice of Aditya Chopra for Dilwale Dhulhania Le Jayenge and the film was first offered to another Khan

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 07:46 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s movie Dilwale Dhulhania Le Jaayenge is one of the most loved films of the duo. The duo impressed everyone with their chemistry in the movie and Shah Rukh Khan’s character Raj is still loved by many. However, do you know that SRK was not the first choice for the role of Raj? 

Yes, Shah Rukh Khan was not the first choice of Aditya Chopra for the character of Raj in the movie Dilwale Dhulhania Le Jaayenge. Reportedly, Aditya first thought that Saif Ali Khan would be perfect to play Raj in the movie and was even offered the role, however, he had to turn down the offer due to his unavailability and date issues.

Not just Saif Ali Khan, earlier, Aditya Chopra also reportedly considered Hollywood star Tom Cruise for the role of Raj Malhotra in Dilwale Dhulhania Le Jayenge, giving the film, an Indo-American twist, however, his father, Yash Chopra shot down the idea and the story had to be reworked.

After Saif Ali Khan rejected the offer, Shah Rukh Khan was roped in, however, he rejected the film 4 times. In a documentary made on DDLJ set, SRK said, “I never wanted to do a romantic role. Because by the time I joined films, I was 26. Normally, romantic films mean that you start off from college and then you work your way up into romance and then run away with a girl or commit suicide with a girl. I thought I was too old to be a romantic hero.” 

According to Mid-Day, Yash Chopra borderline threatened Shah Rukh Khan into doing DDLJ and said, “You must take up romantic roles on the big screens if you want to survive in the industry."

The film as we know was one of the biggest hits of the year and made a place in the hearts of the audience. From the plot to the songs of the movie, everything hit the right chord with the audience.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in the movie Dunki which marks his first-ever collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 21.

Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, will be seen essaying the role of an antagonist in the upcoming movie Devara. The film is helmed by Koratala Siva and also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR and is scheduled to hit the theatres in 2024.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs

Salman Khan calls Arijit Singh's Leke Prabhu Ka Naam from Tiger 3 'best dance track': 'Every time Katrina Kaif and I...'

Kaala actor Saurrabh Kushwaha recalls how his parents supported him when he had no money during pandemic | Exclusive

Watch: Australian fan chants ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ out loud during AUS vs PAK match

Aadhaar Card update: Step-by-step guide to lock aadhaar online to avoid financial loss

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE