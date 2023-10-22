Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this actor was Aditya Chopra’s first choice to play Raj in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Shah Rukh Khan was not the first choice of Aditya Chopra for Dilwale Dhulhania Le Jayenge and the film was first offered to another Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s movie Dilwale Dhulhania Le Jaayenge is one of the most loved films of the duo. The duo impressed everyone with their chemistry in the movie and Shah Rukh Khan’s character Raj is still loved by many. However, do you know that SRK was not the first choice for the role of Raj?

Yes, Shah Rukh Khan was not the first choice of Aditya Chopra for the character of Raj in the movie Dilwale Dhulhania Le Jaayenge. Reportedly, Aditya first thought that Saif Ali Khan would be perfect to play Raj in the movie and was even offered the role, however, he had to turn down the offer due to his unavailability and date issues.

Not just Saif Ali Khan, earlier, Aditya Chopra also reportedly considered Hollywood star Tom Cruise for the role of Raj Malhotra in Dilwale Dhulhania Le Jayenge, giving the film, an Indo-American twist, however, his father, Yash Chopra shot down the idea and the story had to be reworked.

After Saif Ali Khan rejected the offer, Shah Rukh Khan was roped in, however, he rejected the film 4 times. In a documentary made on DDLJ set, SRK said, “I never wanted to do a romantic role. Because by the time I joined films, I was 26. Normally, romantic films mean that you start off from college and then you work your way up into romance and then run away with a girl or commit suicide with a girl. I thought I was too old to be a romantic hero.”

According to Mid-Day, Yash Chopra borderline threatened Shah Rukh Khan into doing DDLJ and said, “You must take up romantic roles on the big screens if you want to survive in the industry."

The film as we know was one of the biggest hits of the year and made a place in the hearts of the audience. From the plot to the songs of the movie, everything hit the right chord with the audience.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in the movie Dunki which marks his first-ever collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 21.

Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, will be seen essaying the role of an antagonist in the upcoming movie Devara. The film is helmed by Koratala Siva and also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR and is scheduled to hit the theatres in 2024.