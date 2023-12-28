Headlines

Bollywood

Not Shabana Azmi, but this actress was Karan Johar's first choice opposite Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Shabana Azmi was not Karan Johar's first choice opposite Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 07:20 PM IST

Shabana Azmi was not Karan Johar's first choice opposite Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
In 2023, Karan Johar made a smashing directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which became a box-office hit. Along with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the film also starred veteran stars Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi and their kiss in the movie became the talk of the town. However, recently, the filmmaker revealed that Shabana was not his first choice. 

In a recent episode of Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan 8, Sharmila Tagore and Saif Ali Khan graced the couch and made some shocking revelations. The filmmaker and host also revealed that Sharmila Tagore was his first choice for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, however, she rejected the film due to health reasons and it then went to Shabana Azmi. 

Karan Johar said, "I was so sad to not have you. I had offered Sharmila ji the part played by Shabana ji. She was my very first choice. Because of health reasons at that time, she couldn’t say yes but it is a regret I have." Sharmila Tagore further added, "It was the high of Covid and they hadn’t really grappled with Covid at that time. We were not vaccinated, after my cancer. So they didn’t want me to take that risk." 

The family drama was much loved by the audience and the film went on to be a critical and commercial success. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani collected Rs 357.5 crore worldwide. The film also marked Alia Bhatt's comeback to big screens after pregnancy. The film also starred Tota Roy Chowdhury, Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Bashir, and Anjali Anand among others in key roles. 

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming production Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani. Helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 15, 2024. 

