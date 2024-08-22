Not Satish Kaushik, but this filmmaker was original director of Tere Naam, he was 'thrown out' for telling Salman to..

Salman Khan's Tere Naam is one of the iconic blockbusters from his career that has a strong following. The movie, its songs, and even Khan's hairstyle was a rage among the youth.

The Hindi remake of Tamil hit Sethu (1999) was directed by the late Satish Kaushik, and his direction was praised by the critics and the audience. However, Satish wasn't the original choice to helm Tere Naam. The movie also stars Bhumika Chawla as the female lead opposite Khan.

Anurag Kashyap, who is known for directing dark crime dramas was the original director for Tere Naam. After penning dialogues for Shool, Anurag impressed Salman and producer Sunil Manchanda. Thus the producer signed him as the director of the film. But then, Anurag was thrown out of the film.

In an interview with Lallantop, Anurag Kashyap claimed that he 'upset' Salman Khan and that's why he was kicked out of the film.

The Gangs Of Wasseypur director said, "I was thrown out of a film because I asked the hero to not wax his chest. Agra-Mathura ki film thi, wahan aise thoda hee hota hai. Unhone (Salman) ne phele toh kuch nahi kaha. Jab main ghar aaya toh producer ne mujhe gussa kiya ki tum kaise Keh sakte ho ki hero ki chest hair hone chaiye. And aise mujhe nikla gaya."

Salman never worked with Anurag, but he starred in his brother, Abhinav Kashyap's directorial debut, Dabbang, and it became the highest-grossing film of 2010. On the work front, Salman will next be seen in AR Murugadoss' Sikandar. Anurag was last seen as the main antogonist in Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja.

