Not Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan wants wife like this actress

Kartik Aaryan picked the actress for 'showing off her husband proudly'

Kartik Aaryan recently opened up about the person he would like to marry, and the actor interestingly did not pick Sara Ali Khan as an example. He in fact said that he would like a wife like another actress, who 'shows off her husband proudly'.

In the Instagram live chat, Kartik said he wants to marry 'someone like Deepika Padukone'. Elaborating on the reason, he said, "One who shows off her husband proudly."

Kartik was probably referring to Deepika Padukone posting their family Whatsapp chat, where she had named her husband Ranveer Singh 'handsome'. Every person on the group was praises for Ranveer's latest interview. Even otherwise, Ranveer and Deepika constantly share posts praising one another.

Kartik and Deepika grabbed limelight when they practiced 'Dheeme Dheeme' steps at the Mumbai airport. Interestingly Kartik was part of Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' opposite Sara Ali Khan. The original film featured Deepika Padukone with Saif Ali Khan.