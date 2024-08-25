Not Sanjay Dutt, but this superstar was Mahesh Bhatt's original choice for Naam, director reveals he rejected film for..

Director Mahesh Bhatt revealed that before Sanjay Dutt, another superstar was approached for Naam, but he rejected the film.

Mahesh Bhatt's action drama Naam proved to be a turning point in Sanjay Dutt's career. Before the 1986 film, Sanjay Dutt fought drug addiction and he wanted a film to prove himself again in Bollywood. After Naam, Sanjay gained lost stardom, and never looked back. However, this is interesting to know that Sanjay was never the first choice for the film.

Recently, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt revealed that before Sanjay Dutt, another superstar was approached for the film, and he was also interested in the film. While speaking to Radio Nasha, Mahesh Bhatt spoke about his admiration for writer Salim Khan and revealed interesting trivia about the film. He said, "I loved Naam especially because I worked with Salim Khan sir, he was an extraordinary limb of that film. He was going through a lean phase due to the Salim-Javed split and was looking for a film that could get him that kind of acclaim. Rajendra Kumar sahab decided to make this film, Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) had returned from the US after getting rid of his drug addiction and he had that hunger because he felt he had let his father down, so he wanted to prove himself. When all authentic needs are met, something great happens. The major locomotive of Naam was Salim sahab.”

Before Sanjay Dutt, who was the original choice for Naam

As per the media reports, Mahesh Bhatt revealed that when Mushir-Riaz was producing Naam, Dilip Kumar was approached for the film. "We had reached very close to having Dilip Kumarji on board. Mushir-Riaz (producer duo) had approached us and the conversations had started too. Those days due to some price negotiations, their equations had deteriorated. Salim sahab wanted Dilip sahab to do a film so he asked me to check with him, I called him and he said, ‘I do not mean any disrespect, I am not someone who would manipulate dates and keep pushing the meeting. The problem is that Mushir is very stingy when it comes to money, his hands don’t go into his pocket easily.’ Due to money negotiations, things couldn’t materialize.” Later veteran superstar Rajendra Kumar decided to produce the film, and that's how Naam happened with Sanjay Dutt, Kumar Gaurav, and Nutan.

