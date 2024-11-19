Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan-starrer Karan Arjun and Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 3 went on to become blockbusters, and Ajay Devgn lost his opportunity to be a part of both the films.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan-starrer Karan Arjun will be re-released in cinemas this week on November 22. Producer and director Rakesh Roshan is leaving no stone unturned to promote his film. In several interviews, the filmmaker has been sharing interesting anecdotes about the making of the film.

Talking to the Indian Express Screen, Rakesh Roshan revealed that he had initially cast Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn in his 1995 reincarnation drama, and both of them backed out from the movie. He said, "While Ajay can answer as to why he backed out from Karan Arjun, Shah Rukh had left the film as he wanted to play the role that Ajay was playing and vice versa. They wanted to change their respective images. But I said I was not making this film to change their images, it’s a story that required them to be what they were."

"They both left the film, then I took Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in it. Later, SRK came back and said he wanted to work with me because I was the first person to sign him as an actor in King Uncle. He said, 'I couldn’t sleep at night, and even though I don’t believe in the story, I will still work with you. I have full conviction.' Then I told Aamir that I had SRK’s dates from the next month so let me start with him, and Aamir agreed", Roshan added.

In another interview with News18 Showsha, Rakesh shared that after he missed the opportunity to work with Ajay in Karan Arjun, he even offered him the antagonist role in his son Hrithik Roshan-starrer Krrish 3. The filmmaker stated, "Ajay is a very fine actor. In every film, he leaves a very big impact. I want to work with him but I am not getting a chance. I did go to him for Krrish 3 to play Vivek Oberoi’s role. He said the story is very good and the screenplay is very good but ‘Rakesh ji mere liye ye karna thoda mushkil hoga kyunki main bhi hero hoon. Mujhe end mein maare, acha nahi lagega. Aur aap toh compromise karenge nahi (It will be difficult for me to play the part because even I am hero. If I am killed in the end, it won’t look nice and you won’t compromise on the story).’ I said, 'Yeah, I won’t comprise, which is why I am narrating the whole script.’ He turned down the offer."

Karan Arjun and Krrish 3 went on to become blockbusters, and Ajay Devgn lost his opportunity to be a part of both the films.

