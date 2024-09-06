Twitter
Shilpa Shinde says she was sexually assaulted by Bollywood filmmaker during audition: 'He tried to...'

Only male actor on TIME's 100 most influential people in AI is Indian; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Prabhas

Not Salman Khan, this Bollywood actor's bodyguard gets the highest fees, Rs 5 lakh more than Shera, he is...

When Amitabh Bachchan became a real-life angry young man, beat up Shatrughan Sinha, then Shashi Kapoor...

This company repays Rs 20000 crore debt for... and it has a Ratan Tata connection

Bollywood

Not Salman Khan, this Bollywood actor's bodyguard gets the highest fees, Rs 5 lakh more than Shera, he is...

Shah Rukh Khan's bodyguard Ravi Singh has been protecting him and his family for years. He has been working with King Khan for more than 10 years and is the highest-paid bodyguard in the industry.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 11:11 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Not Salman Khan, this Bollywood actor's bodyguard gets the highest fees, Rs 5 lakh more than Shera, he is...
Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera is one of the most famous bodyguards in Bollywood. His salary has made a lot of headlines on social media over the years. It has been claimed many times that Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera is the most expensive in the industry, and he gets the highest fees, but this is not true. There is a Bollywood star who pays higher fees than Salman Khan to his and his family's bodyguard. 

Now, you might be wondering who is that star who spends more money on his security than Salman Khan. It is none other than Bollywood's highest-earning and one of the richest actors in the world, Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan's bodyguard Ravi Singh has been protecting him and his family for years. He has been working with King Khan for more than 10 years and is the highest-paid bodyguard in the industry.

According to media reports, Shah Rukh Khan pays Ravi Singh a huge salary of Rs 2.7 crore annually. As per this information, Ravi Singh gets a fee of Rs 20-22 lakh every month.

Now, if we talk about Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera, he gets a little less fee than Shah Rukh Khan's bodyguard Ravi Singh. His annual package is Rs 2 crore.

According to this, Salman Khan pays Shera Rs 15 lakh per month. Shera has been spotted with Salman Khan at many events and has been the superstar's shadow for 29 years.

Superstar Aamir Khan also spends a lot of money on his and his family's security. Yuvraj Ghorpade is Aamir Khan's most trusted bodyguard and gets a salary of Rs 2 crore every year. However, he is rarely seen in the limelight.

