Daaku Maharaaj, which was released in January this year, has earned Rs 115 crore worldwide. It has emerged as the third highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025 and as the tenth highest-grossing Indian film of this year. Daaku Maharaaj began streaming on Netflix on February 21, 2025.

Telugu action film Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna alongside Bobby Deol (in his Telugu debut), Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Sachin Khedekar, Makarand Deshpande, Urvashi Rautela, Aadukalam Naren, Nithin Mehta, Ravi Kishan, VTV Ganesh, Rishi, and Chandini Chowdary, recently completed a 100 days in theatres. The film, directed by Bobby Kolli, which was released on January 12 for the festival of Sankranti, became the fourth consecutive film of actor Balakrishna to have completed 100 days in theatres. Before Daaku Maharaaj, Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda, Veerasimha Reddy, and Bhagavanth Kesari were the three films that completed 100 days in the theatres.

Daaku Maharaaj's music director, Thaman S, shared a poster announcing the film's completion of a 100-day run in theatres on X (formerly Twitter). This achievement by Nandamuri Balakrishna's film is also beneficial to Bobby Deol, who has been on a successful track since he featured in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Bobby Deol's Telugu debut film, Daaku Maharaj, by completing 100 days in the theatres, has also beat Sunny Deol's Jaat, Salman Khan's Sikandar, and Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

For the unversed, Daaku Maharaaj, which was released in January this year, has earned Rs 115 crore worldwide. It has emerged as the third highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025 and as the tenth highest-grossing Indian film of this year.

Daaku Maharaaj began streaming on Netflix on February 21, 2025, in Telugu and dubbed versions of Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

Tentatively titled NBK109, as it was Nandamuri Balakrishna's 109th film as the lead actor, Daaku Maharaaj was produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios, and Fortune Four Cinemas. The film was first announced on Balakrishna's birthday in June 2023.

READ | Aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack: Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's Abir Gulaal to not release in India? I&B Ministry sources say...