Not Salman Khan, but this actor was first choice for Madhuri Dixit-starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 06:15 PM IST

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit-starrer 1994 Hum Aapke Hain Koun broke several box office records and the songs of the movie were loved by the audience. The chemistry between Prem (Salman) and Nisha (Madhuri) garnered much praise. The film today has completed 29 glorious years, however, do you know that the actor was not the first choice for the role?

Yes, Salman Khan was not the first choice for the role of Prem in Hum Aapke Hain Koun. The role was first offered to another Khan who is known for his perfectionism. He is none other than Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan. However, he reportedly rejected the offer because he did not find the role too appealing and that’s how it landed to Salman. 

The film was helmed by Sooraj Barjatya and he took 2 years to complete the script of the movie. The film was shot in Ooty and took a total of 4 years to complete the film. The movie was a remake of Nadiya Ke Paar released in 1982 which was made under Rajshri Productions and starred Sachin, Sadhana Singh, Inder Thakur, and Mitali in lead roles. 

Hum Aapke Hain Koun, the 1994 romantic drama starred Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Alok Nath, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo, Satish Shah, and Dilip Joshi among others. The movie became the first Bollywood movie to gross over Rs 1 billion and also won a National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. 

Meanwhile, Salman Khan who was last seen in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie titled Tiger 3 wherein he will be seen sharing the screen with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Haashmi, helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie is scheduled to release in theatres this Diwali. On the other hand, Aamir Khan’s last release Laal Singh Chaddha failed miserably at the box office and the actor is currently on a break from the film. 

Read Watch: Salman Khan dons pink pants with grey shirt at Arbaaz Khan’s birthday bash, netizens call him ‘barbie bhai’

