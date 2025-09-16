Not Salman Khan, but these two actors were original choices for Chulbul Pandey; Dabangg wasn't meant to be comedy actioner, it all happened when..

Can you imagine anyone except Salman Khan as Inspector Chulbul Panday? However, when Dabangg was getting conceptualised, it was very different from what we're enjoying now. Even Salman wasn't the original choice for the iconic character. Read on to know more.

The phase from 2009 to 2015 was considered to be the peak of the Salman Khan era. It started with Wanted (2009) and a year later, he brought the comedy actioner Dabangg. Salman Khan dazzled the big screen with Inspector Chulbul Pandey, who later became a pop culture icon. With Dabangg, Salman Khan created an iconic cop character and a blockbuster franchise that spanned two sequels, Dabangg 2 (2012) and Dabangg 3 (2019). Today, we enjoy Dabangg as a perfect masala pot-boiler entertainer, but this was never a part of the plan. The original story, treatment, and casting of Dabangg were totally opposite of what it is.

Dabangg was directed by Abhinav Kashyap, brother of Anurag Kashyap. As per the media reports, the early draft of Dabangg was of a dark, gritty crime saga, much more in the lines of Anurag's films. During the conceptualisation, Abhinav thought about approaching Irrfan Khan and Randeep Hooda to play the role of Chulbul Robinhood Pandey. However, all of this planning went for a toss when Abhinav approached Arbaaz Khan to produce the film.

How Arbaaz brought Salman into the main film

In an interview, Arbaaz himself revealed that Salman wasn't the choice for Chulbul Pandey. Recalling his discussion with Abhinav, Arbaaz said, "When Abhinav narrated the script to me, I asked him why he wasn’t offering me the role of the Robin Hood cop. But more than Chulbul, he saw me as Makkhi, which was an extension of my role in Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na. He was looking to cast Randeep Hooda or Irrfan Khan as the lead then, but neither of them had been finalised. I offered to produce the film for him and asked him what if we got Salman on board as Pandey ji. He was instantly excited, and things quickly fell in place."

Dabangg was a blockbuster, and its sequel Dabangg 2 was a bigger success than its predecessor. However, Dabangg 3 underperformed as it was not up to the fans' expectations. Dabangg 4 is expected to be produced soon, but the film is in its initial stage.