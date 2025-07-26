Not Saiyaara, this is Bollywood's most-successful love story, earned 10 times its budget, launched 3 superstars, couples died after watching film, it is...

All these nibba-nibbis, Gen-Z moviegoers who are creating drama after watching Aneet Padda, Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara, they might not digest Kamal Haasan, Rati Agnihotri's Ek Duuje Ke Liye. The following article has a mention of self-harm. Readers' discretion is advised.

At present, the entire country is gripped by the wave of Saiyaara. The romantic musical, featuring newcomers Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday, has been well-received by the masses. But the Gen-Z audience, young couples(also known as nibba-nibbi), are creating a fuss about Mohit Suri's directorial. The youth's reaction to the film was overwhelming, but now it has become cringe. Boys are tearing their clothes, lying on the cinema hall's floor, girls crying out loud, and going unconscious is way too much for a film which is good but not that great for such extreme reactions. Today we will talk about an iconic film that today's generation might not dare to watch in cinemas. This movie had such an impact that real couples gave up their lives. They chose death to stay together, and this classic romantic drama inspired them.

Ek Duuje Ke Liye: The film that marked the debut of...

In 1981, director K. Balachander introduced Bollywood with Kamal Haasan with the iconic romantic film Ek Duuje Ke Liye. The movie also marked the debut of actresses Rati Agnihotri, Madhavi, and legendary singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam. Ek Duuje Ke Liye was the remake of Balachander's Telugu film, Maro Charitra, which also starred Kamal in the lead roles.

Ek Duuje Ke Liye stupendous box office success...

Ek Duuje Ke Liye had everything pitch-perfect. A good story, talented newcomers who owned the screen, and a chartbuster music. Owing to all these factors, Ek Duuje Ke Liye was a blockbuster. The film was released in cinemas on June 1, 1981. Made in the budget of Rs 50 lakh- 1 crore, Ek Duuje Ke Liye grossed Rs 10 crores. If we adjust for inflation, as of 2025, Ek Duuje Ke Liye was made in Rs 21.5 crores, and it grossed Rs 215 crores.

Ek Duuje Ke Liye inspired real couples to die?

Kamal Haasan and Rati Agnihotri's film has a tragic ending. Vasu (Kamal) and Sapna (Rati) end their lives to be together. After fighting several obstacles, they chose death. This sad climax of the film led to a significant rise in suicide. Several young couples allegedly died by suicide after watching the film. Reportedly, government authorities reached out to the filmmaker to create awareness against suicide.

Watch the tragic ending of Ek Duuje Ke Liye

Ek Duuje Ke Liye alternate ending

Due to the rise in suicide cases, Balachander shot another climax of the film, ending the film on a happy note. However, the audience didn't accept the new climax, and the original ending was restored.