Not Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday was all set to debut in superhero film with THIS superstar who backed out after..., his name is..

Ahaan Panday, who has impressed fans with his role as an aspiring rockstar in Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, started his career as an Assistant Director on The Railway Men, a YRF miniseries on Netflix. However, even before he worked as an AD, Ahaan Panday was supposed to headline a superhero film.

Ahaan Panday has made a smashing debut with the release of Saiyaara on July 18. The film, on day 1, earned over Rs 20 crore, beating Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, and Akshay Kumar's 2025 films' opening numbers. However, did you know Saiyaara was not supposed to be Ahaan Panday's debut film? Before the Mohit Suri directorial fell in his lap, Ahaan Panday was supposed to make his acting debut with a big-budget superhero film opposite Ajay Devgn.

Not Saiyaara, this was supposed to be Ahaan Panday's debut film

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, YRF was in talks to produce a multi-part superhero saga with Ahaan Panday in the lead and Ajay Devgn playing the antagonist. Manushi Chhillar was also supposed to play a pivotal role in the film. A source, in 2020, was quoted as saying, "It’s true that Ahaan Panday and Ajay Devgn will be seen together. Ajay plays the antagonist in this film, which promises to be a visually grand and exciting affair. It’ll be a part of a superhero series, and every part will have a new villain."

Why did Ahaan Panday not debut with Ajay Devgn?

Despite the buzz around the project, it never got past the pre-production stage. In 2021, Ajay Devgn also reportedly backed out of the film, citing scheduling issues. When the film did not work out, Ahaan Panday then joined director Shiv Rawail as an AD on The Railway Men. On Friday, Ahaan Panday made his much-awaited debut with Saiyaara, which is winning audiences' hearts all over India.

Who are Ahaan Panday's parents?

Ahaan Panday is the son of Chikki Panday, actor Chunky Panday's brother, and Deanne Panday. His sister, Alanna Panday, is a famous influencer and YouTuber based in the US.