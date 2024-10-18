Kareena Kapoor used to have this actor's posters in her bathroom, but later replaced them with Rahul Roy's posters.

Before marrying Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor was in a relationship with Shahid Kapoor. However, the actress once had posters of this superstar in her bathroom and it was not Saif or Shahid. She tore his posters, and 'betrayed' him for another actor.

Kareena Kapoor has worked with this superstar in several films and has given a number of blockbusters. He is Salman Khan. During an episode of the game show Dus Ka Dum, Salman shared a humorous story about Kareena's 'betrayal'. He recalled that when he had just shot to stardom with Maine Pyar Kiya and was working on the film Nishchaiy with Karisma Kapoor, the actress told him that her sister Kareena had his posters in her bathroom, listening to which Salman was flattered.

Salman added, "A few months later, another film called Aashiqui was released. My poster wasn’t just removed, it was torn up, and replaced with a poster of Rahul Roy.” Karisma, in her candid manner, informed Salman of the switch, saying, “Salman, now your poster is not there, now it’s Rahul Roy.” Salman even imitated Karisma’s tone as he told the story, to which Karisma responded, “Wow, Salman remembers!”

Salman Khan has given hits with Karisma Kapoor as well. They both have shared screen in several films like Andaz Apna Apna, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, and Biwi No. 1. Kareena Kapoor on the other hand got her biggest blockbuster alongside Salman Khan with Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Kareena and Salman have also worked together in films like Bodyguard and Main Aurr Mrs Khanna.

While Kareena Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie Singham Again, helmed by Rohit Shetty, also starring Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan is busy shooting for his upcoming film with Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Suniel Shetty and is scheduled to hit the theatres on Eid 2025.

