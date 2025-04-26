Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial Omkara, starring Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan, is the official adaptation of William Shakespeare's Othello, and was the first instalment in the Shakespeare Trilogy.

Saif Ali Khan as Langda Tyagi, the superstar who was the first choice to play villain in Omkara

In 2006, Saif Ali Khan got a new push in his career by playing the raw, rustic baddie Ishwar 'Langda' Tyagi in Vishal Bhardwaj's Omkara. The Hindi adaptation of William Shakespeare's Othello stars Ajay Devgn in the titular role, along with Kareena Kapoor, Konkana Sen Sharma, and Deepak Dobriyal in key roles. After the movie got released, Saif took majority of priases and acclodes for his role as Langda Tyagi. Not many people know that before Saif, a superstar showed his interest in playing the villain. This 'perfectionist' was the first choice of the director and writer for the role. However, Saif eventually landed the role, and the rest is history.

The superstar who was interested in playing the villain in Omkara is...

Aamir Khan, the Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood, was ready to play the big baddie in Omkara. Writer Robin Bhatt and Vishal Bhardwaj were clear about the casting, until they have finalise Langda Tyagi. While speaking to Friday Talkies, Robin revealed that for the villain role, even Aamir Khan expressed his interest, and we had two choices - Saif Ali Khan and Aamir Khan.

Why Aamir Khan was not finalised to play Langda Tyagi

The addition of Aamir Khan would have taken the film to new heights, but why did the team finalise Saif as Tyagi? Robin revealed, "Aamir was ready to do the villain’s role. The second choice we had was Saif Ali Khan. However, at one point, we decided that Aamir was not the right choice for the film.”

Saif Ali Khan as Langda Tyagi in Omkara

To get into the skin of Langda Tyagi, Saif had to do rigorous hard work. Since he was not well-versed in the local dialect of western UP, he had a dialect coach and rehearsed for hours. Even Saif's co-star Deepak was his language coach, and he used to work on his pronunciation for hours. At last, Saif became the scene-stealer of Omkara and won eight awards.