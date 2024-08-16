Not Saif Ali Khan, but this actor was first choice to play Ravana in Adipurush; he rejected because…

Saif Ali Khan was not the first choice to play Ravana in Om Raut's Adipurush.

Saif Ali Khan’s potrayal of Ravana in Adipurush received mixed to negative responses from the audience. While some slammed the way he looked in the movie, others appreciated his act. However, do you know that Saif Ali Khan was not the first choice for the role?

Yes, before Saif Ali Khan, Om Raut reached out to another Bollywood star whom he had worked with before and delivered a blockbuster. The actor we are talking about is none other than Ajay Devgn.

Ajay Devgn and Om Raut worked together in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film turned out to be a massive success at the box office and earned over Rs 300 crore at the box office. The film also starred Saif Ali Khan. Therefore, Om Raut offered the role of Ravana to Ajay Devgn, however, the actor turned it down citing his busy schedule.

The role then went to Saif Ali Khan. According to reports, the actor charged a whopping Rs 10 crore for the film. Adipurush is a mythological film which also stars Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, and Sunny Singh in key roles. The film was made on a whopping budget of Rs 450 crore, the film failed to perform well at the box office.

Adipurush opened to negative reviews from the audience and was criticised for the dialogues and portrayal of the characters in the film. The film earned only Rs 393 crore at the box office worldwide.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Devara: Part 1 which also stars Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles. He will be essaying the role of an antagonist in the film. Ajay Devgn on the other hand is set to star in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor in key roles and is scheduled to release in theatres this Diwali.

