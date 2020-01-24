'Not said anything which is out of line': Kangana Ranaut about her remarks on Saif Ali Khan & Deepika Padukone

Kangana Ranaut is one actress who is known to always speak her mind whether about politics, films or other actors from Bollywood.

Recently her comments on Deepika Padukone's visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University and Saif Ali Khan saying that Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's history being distorted as the idea of India did not come into being in the era that the film was based in came under fire. Kangana, now, in defense of her comments said that what she said was not "out of line".

During a promotional event of her upcoming film Panga, the Manikarnika actress said, "Mujhe toh nahi lagta maine isme koi panga liya hai. (I don’t think I have picked any fights here.) To say things as you see them, usme koi panga nahi hai (that is not picking a fight). I think it’s high time we stop calling people and their expressions outrageous or stop seeing it that way. I have not said anything which is out of line. That’s my own perception of the situation and there is nothing outrageous about it. Every time a girl expresses herself, there are a lot of reactions from the surroundings. I think we have just got to take it easy."

Kangana defended both her statements when she said about Saif, "This is not true. If there was no Bharat then what was Mahabharat? That 5,000-year-old text that was written, what was it? What did Ved Vyas write? Some people have just created these narratives that suit them." She also did not agree with Deepika showing solidarity with the students of JNU and said, "I think she’s exercising her democratic right which she can. She very well knows what she’s doing. I shouldn’t have an opinion about what she’s doing. It will not be appropriate for me to say she should have done this or that. I can say what I want to do."