Not Rs 900 crores, real budget of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Ramayana, India’s most expensive film, is Rs...

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's Ramayana is the most expensive film ever made in India. Now, sources close to the producer, Namit Malhotra, have revealed that the entire franchise is being made on a budget of a whopping Rs 1600 crore, excluding publicity and print.

The first glimpse of Ramayana, India's most expensive film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, was officially unveiled on Thursday, showcasing Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, South superstar Yash as the formidable Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and introducing Sunny Deol in the portrayal of Lord Hanuman. The introductory footage, now released on the official social media handles of the makers, has generated a storm of excitement for the epic’s Diwali 2026 release.

What is the budget of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Ramayana, India’s most expensive film?

A source was quoted by Bollywood Hungama as saying, "While Ramayana 1 is being made on a budget of Rs 900 crore, the second part of Ramayana has a cost of Rs 700 crore. The reason for the reduction is budget for part two is a result of a large investment in asset and world creation for part one, leaving just the action sequences for the second installment. The characters built and designed alongside the set pieces will continue to be a part of the second installment."

The source also revealed how Namit Malhotra is not keen on splitting the cost of the franchise into two parts, but is treating it as an investment of Rs 1600 crore on the making of Ramayana. "Ramayana is the most ambitious film for the Malhotra Family, and they are treating it as a project of pride. The entire team is confident of recovering the investment and even making profits as the idea is to tap into the world audience, and to do so, it's important to deliver a global project, with spectacular visuals," the source said.

What is Ramayana about?

Backed by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with VFX giant DNEG and co-produced by Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the project boasts an international crew including Oscar winners and Hollywood stunt veterans. The introduction video showcases a dark and mystic world where cosmic balance is disturbed by the rise of a powerful force, Ravana, born from vengeance and divine rejection.

Played by Yash, the character’s presence is both haunting and majestic, contrasting sharply with Ranbir Kapoor’s restrained, dignified portrayal of Rama. Sai Pallavi is introduced as Goddess Sita, while Ravie Dubey steps into the role of Lakshman. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

