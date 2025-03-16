To all the Krrish fans, when it comes to budget, Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan are not leaving any stone unturned for Krrish 4. But, the film will not go on the floors anytime soon, and the reason is the huge cost of the film.

Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4 is among the awaited films, but fans of the Indian superhero will get disappointed, the movie has been postponed again. As per the latest reports, Krrish 4, which was earlier scheduled to go on floors in mid-2025, has been postponed again, and the reason is the high budget of the film.

Krrish 4 budget is...

As Bollywood Hungama reported, the production budget of Krrish 4 is Rs 700 crores. If reports are to be true, then Krrish 4 would be the costliest film of Hrithik and his filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan. The high budget is the primary reason for the delay. Bollywood Hungama quoted a source that asserted that no big studio is ready to back this expensive project and funding Rs 700 crore for a sequel of the movie that is a decade old (Krrish 3, 2013).

The source said that Krrish 4 warrants the budget of approx. Rs. 700 crores, and no studio is willing to shell out such an exorbitant amount and take that big a risk. Hrithik assigned the job of getting a studio on board to his friend, Siddharth Anand, who was also earlier producing the film. But now, even Siddharth has backed out from the project.

Siddharth Anand also backed out from Krrish 4

Yes, the source further revealed that Siddharth was co-producing the project under his banner Marflix. But with Siddharth backing out, Hrithik and Rakesh are now going out for new big players to rope-in as producers. Earlier, Karan Malhotra (Agneepath remake director) was signed to direct the fourth instalment of the superhero saga. But now, since Siddharth has left the project, the team, including Karan, has also quit the film.

The source said, "With Sid taking a backseat, Karan too will part ways with the project. A brand new team will now come on board to film, to rework the budgets first and then take the film on the floors." The fate of Krrish 4 depends on the reception of Hrithik's upcoming film, War 2. As of now, Krrish 4 will now go on floors in 2026.