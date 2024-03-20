Not Rs 100 crore, Rs 200 crore, this Indian film was made on zero budget, had no stars, was stuck for 6 years

Rutwij Vaidya's directorial Befikar Besahare is reported to be India's first zero-budget film, with no expense on actors, make-up, editing, and location.

We have heard about films mounted on a large scale with hundreds of crores spent on budget, cast, and production. However, there is an exception to everything. Here's a film which has made headlines for being India's first movie to be shot on 'zero budget'. Yes, as surprisingly unbelievable as it may sound, the Hindi film Befikar Besahare is reported to be India's first zero-budget film.

What is Befikar Besahare?

Written and directed by Rutwij Vaidya, Befikar Besahare is a light-hearted romantic situational comedy film based on the lives of six MBA students. The film revolves around the lives of these students during and after their MBA. The project was officially announced in 2011, and it was scheduled for an August 2011 theatrical release. However, the film was stuck in limbo for six years and finally got released in 2017.

How Befikar Besahare was made on zero-budget?

In 2011, Rutwij Vaidya spoke to Etimes and shared the process of making this film free of cost. Rutwij said, "A well-known trust offered to produce the film, but their conditions were disgusting. But I knew that I wanted to make the movie and I gave it my best.” As per the media reports, Befikar Beshare is the first Indian film which has zero budget. From actors, makeup, editing, to location and catering, all was free of cost. Speaking about Rutwij said, "People got connected with this project because of my rapport with them. Major portion of the film was shot in Bharatiya Vidyapeeth Institute (IMED) in Pune."

Where can you watch India's first zero-budget film?

Befikar Besahare is available on YouTube, and it is uploaded by the director Rutwij Vaidhya. The 1 hour 33 minute film has only 51K views on YouTube.